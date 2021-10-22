Election Preview 2021: West Shore School Board

The West Shore School District has three seats open on its school board, though one of the seats is uncontested on the November ballot.

The Region 2 seat, which covers Lower Allen Township precincts 1-3 and 6, has only Republican Edward Fogel on the ballot this fall.

The incumbents for two Region 1 seats, however, will face a Republican challenger. Region 1 covers the other two Lower Allen precincts, as well as Lemoyne, New Cumberland and Wormleysburg.

Democratic incumbent Deborah Schwager did not respond to a request for information. Here are the other candidates for the seats:

Christopher J. Kambic

Political Party: Republican

Age: 58

Residence: New Cumberland

Education: Bachelor’s in education

Occupation: Retired teacher

Website: Christopher J. Kambic for School Director on Facebook

Endorsement: New Cumberland Mayor Doug Morrow

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc?

I believe the answer to the question lies in continuing dialogue with the parents of the district. The district and the board must address the concerns and suggestions of parents, and the parents must be willing to listen to the reasons why things are done the way they are. This way we can solve any conflicts or disagreements. Most importantly, both groups must be respectful to each other. Nothing is accomplished without mutual respect. We must demonstrate to our children how adults solve problems together and how we can disagree with each other but remain civil. I know there is a lot of emotion out there when it comes to the issues listed in the question, and all three of the stakeholders in education; the district, the parents and the students must work through them all together. By working together, we can make this district the best it can be.

Abigail “Abby” Tierney

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 60

Residence: Lemoyne

Education: Bachelor’s in English from Rollins College; juris doctor from Dickinson School of Law

Occupation: Certified Mediator at Justice Center of Atlanta; small business owner/retired education attorney; current vice president of the school board

Endorsements: Gilbert “Gib” Parthemore, president of the West Shore Foundation; Kasha Griva, Lemoyne Borough Council member

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

School boards and parents must communicate and listen to each other. Communication is central to a good working relationship. We have a large district of residents with many viewpoints. School districts should communicate with their residents in a timely manner and be open to hearing their viewpoints. Likewise, parents should also be willing to listen and learn when communicating with the school board. Keeping our students central to all conversations helps focus on what is most important on difficult issues. Offering spaces where all can gather safely and be heard is also critical to working through areas of disagreement. Sadly, that becomes more difficult as the tenor of discourse decreases in civility. Finally, empathy, patience and compassion help everyone work through tough topics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0