Election Preview 2021: Upper Allen Township commissioner

There are two seats open on the Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners, and both incumbents are looking to retain their seats this year.

Incumbent Ginnie Anderson did not respond to a request for information. Here is a look at the other incumbent and this year's Democratic challenger.

Richard A. Castranio Jr.

Political Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's from Penn State University

Occupation: Project manager at Alpha Consulting Engineers Inc.

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If re-elected, I would like to continue making key decisions along with the support of other commissioners, township staff, police department, fire department and other volunteer boards which will keep Upper Allen Township residents and businesses receiving first class services.

Karen Overly Smith

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 66

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Master's of arts in geography/regional planning from West Chester University

Occupation: Retired planner/analyst from Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development; retired organized labor community service liaison at United Way of the Capital Region

Endorsements: Capital Region Stands Up, International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftowkers Local 5, Tri-County Federation of Democratic Women

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If elected, the issue that I would address first is water pressure related to firefighting infrastructure capacity. The board of commissioners has occupancy permit sign-off responsibility for the school occupancy in Upper Allen and Shepherdstown elementary schools. As of this writing, the schools have a person designated to serve as look-out for fires. The sprinkler fire suppression system doesn’t have enough pressure to provide full protection, in the case of fire, to students and staff in the buildings. Fire prevention was an important consideration when I served on a PPL power production plant’s health and safety committee, during my employment as a skilled tradesperson. Infrastructure capacity and maintenance are critical to the economic stability and quality of life we residents share in Upper Allen Township.

