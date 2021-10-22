Election Preview 2021: Uncontested races span county, municipal seats

Though this year’s municipal election features quite a few contested races, there are still seats where the balloted candidates are ensured a win, barring any write-in campaigns.

On the county level, the only judge position and five of its row offices have only one candidate on the ballot. Michelle Sibert won both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the primary for the Common Pleas judge seat, making her the only candidate on the Nov. 2 ballot.

A number of county Republican incumbents will run unopposed: Sheriff Jody Smith, Controller Al Whitcomb, Prothonotary Dale Sabadish, Clerk of Courts Denny Lebo and Coroner Charley Hall are the only candidates in their respective races.

The only other local judge race is for the Magisterial District Judge seat in South Middleton Township, and Daniel Freedman won both party nominations in a contested primary to be the single candidate on the November ballot.

A number of incumbent mayors will also not see any competition on the fall ballot, while some primary mayoral winners will move ahead with no challengers. Camp Hill Mayor Mark Simpson, Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter, Shippensburg Mayor Kathy Coy, Shiremanstown Mayor Tammie Dailey and Wormleysburg Mayor George Preble will likely keep their positions after this year’s election.

Current Carlisle Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz took both party nominations to replace Mayor Tim Scott, while Democrat Matthew Salkowski is the only balloted candidate to replace Lemoyne Mayor David Beasley. Republican Newville Borough Councilman Michael Croutch is the only one on the ballot to replace Mayor Randy Finkey.

Mount Holly Springs Mayor Leroy “Cork” Shildt died Sept. 26 due to COVID-19, but his name is the only one on the ballot. The Mount Holly borough council will likely appoint a new mayor after the election, assuming a write-in candidate doesn’t receive more votes.

There are plenty of municipal boards whose races are uncontested on the ballot.

In Carlisle, only Democratic incumbent Brenda Landis and newcomer Safronia Perry—who won both party nominations in the primary—are on the ballot for two open borough council seats.

Newcomer Republican Rob Kole is the only candidate for Dickinson Township supervisor, while four incumbents (Gale Gallo, Gene Koontz, Suzanne Yenchko and Joseph Gargiulo) won both party nominations on the Lemoyne Borough Council to retake their seats.

Republican incumbent Frank Oiler is the only one running for his Lower Mifflin Township supervisor seat, and Republican incumbent Don Geistwhite likely won’t see any competition on the ballot for his Middlesex Township seat.

Republican newcomer Philip Paetzold is the only candidate on the ballot for Monroe Township supervisor, while formerly appointed supervisor Ronald Greenway is the only candidate for both the 6-year and 2-year seats on the North Middleton Township Board of Supervisors.

On the Newville Borough Council, newcomer Democrat Robert Darius is the only candidate for the single North Ward seat, while incumbents Scott Penner (Democrat) and Joey Deihl (Republican) are the only candidates for their two South Ward seats.

Republican incumbents in North Newton Township (Ralph Fisher), Penn Township (Ken Sheaffer), and South Newton Township (David Durff) are the only candidates on their respective ballots. Likewise, incumbents David Lenker II and Carl Machamer in Silver Spring Township and Duff Manweiler and Bryan Gembusia in South Middleton Township will face no competition to retain their seats.

Newcomers John Knutelsky in Shippensburg Township, Heather Mitten in Upper Mifflin Township and Rick Mains in West Pennsboro Township are the only balloted candidates in their races.

In Shiremanstown, incumbents John and Lucille Getz along with newcomer Bryan Homer Jr. are the only candidates for four open seats on the borough council.

Only two tax collector races in the county are contested this year. Democrat Maryann Shirk and Republican Kelli Bowermaster are seeking the position in Southampton Township, while Democrat Frances Oiler and Republican Rhonda North are seeking the position in Upper Mifflin Township.

All other tax collector positions will have one or no candidates on the ballot: Newcomer Amy Baron in Camp Hill, incumbent Carolyn McQuillen in Dickinson, incumbent Debbie Lupold in East Pennsboro Township, incumbent Alexandra Huber in Hampden Township, incumbent Harry Killian in Hopewell Township, incumbent Emily Border in Lemoyne, incumbent Bonnie Miller in Lower Allen Township, incumbent Pamela Burkholder in Lower Frankford Township, incumbent Monica Miller in Lower Mifflin, incumbent Erin Havens in Middlesex, incumbent Julia weller in Mount Holly, incumbent Robin Gasperetti in New Cumberland, incumbent Jerry Spangler in Newville, incumbent Barbara Matter in North Middleton, incumbent Darlene Pittman in North Newton, incumbent Debra Dyarman in Penn Township, incumbent Barry Negley in Shippensburg Township, incumbent Debra Basehore Wiest in Silver Spring, incumbent Jennifer Varner in South Middleton, newcomer Donnie Farlling in Upper Allen Township, newcomer Lori Marshall in West Pennsboro, and incumbent Roxanne Grandon in Wormleysburg.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.