Election Preview 2021: Southampton Township supervisor

One seat is open on the board of supervisors in Southampton Township, Cumberland County.

Republican incumbent Talon Landreth is looking to reclaim his seat in the November election, but he'll be up against a Democratic challenger.

Landreth didn't return a request for information for the preview. Here is a look at the challenger.

Carolyn Forbes

Political Party: Registered Democrat

Age: 52 on Election Day

Residency: Southampton Township

Education: Bacheor's in history from Thiel College Greenville; numerous certificates.

Occupation: Currently employed by Aramark at Shippensburg University

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If elected, my priorities would first address our whole community, not just a township issue. The option that we have several outlying communities that have to depend on State Police rather than local needs to be addressed. A community police department would lessen the burden on State Police.

