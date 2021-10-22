Election Preview 2021: South Middleton School Board

South Middleton School Board has four full-term seats open on its board and none of the elected officials are on the fall ballot.

Of the six candidates who are vying for those seats, Frederick Withum III, Robin Scherer and Rodney Wagner did not return a request for information.

There is also a 2-year seat open on the board, which was created after the death of board member Edith Rob. Only one Republican is on the ballot—the man recently appointed to fill that position—but township resident Joseph Salisbury is running a write-in campaign to unseat him.

Here is a look at the candidates for school board:

2-year seat

Brad L. Group

Political Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Graduate of Boiling Springs High School; bachelor’s in elementary education from Shippensburg University; master’s in educational administration from Shippensburg University

Occupation: Retired

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

School districts must remain focused on their main goal of providing a quality education to all children. Students achieve successes and face challenges every day when they are in school. Every student should feel secure and confident each time they walk through the doors of their classrooms. Parents, teachers and community members should stay committed to making sure the classroom experiences are fair and balanced as we work towards educating our future generations.

4-year seat

Eric Berry

Political Party: Republicans

Age: 45

Residence: South Middleton Township

Occupation: self-employed

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

*Editor’s note: This answer has been edited down to meet with the 200-word limit on answers.

On masks: Politics needs to stay away from personal health care decisions. I see two sides to the debate. One side wants a blanket policy that forces everyone to mask. The other side does not advocate for the opposite, but rather a compromise; a compromise based on individual freedom. I side with freedom and parental choice.

I believe the rift is due primarily to what parents see as a violation of trust with their most precious thing: their children. Because of school closures and virtual classes due to COVID, parents began to pay closer attention to what was being taught. They saw ideology being pushed. Worse, in some cases they saw educators that desired to hide what they were teaching or stating that the school system’s desires were as important, if not more so than what parent’s wanted. All this while their children struggled to get back to normal.

It’s a school director’s job to represent the parents and taxpayers, to make sure the children are properly prepared. In short, public education can solve much of the rift by “staying in its lane.” It is up to parents to install values and beliefs in their children, not the state.

Tanya Morret

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 52

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Bachelor’s in secondary education social studies from Millersville University; master’s in gifted education from Millersville; completed doctoral coursework in curriculum and instruction at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Training and consultation supervisor at Lincoln Intermediate Unit in New Oxford

Endorsements: South Middleton Education Association; South Middleton Democrats

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

As a nationally-certified School Climate Coach, in partnership and sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), I believe the solution to building bridges between and among community, families, staff and students is to make good on the effort of nurturing a positive school climate. This requires multiple data sources, from all stakeholders, analyzed with transparency and inclusive during the solution-finding and action planning stage. PDE offers a free school climate survey that invites all stakeholders to weigh in on the areas of Social Emotional Learning, Student Support and School Safety. Citizen participation cannot be obtained through comments at board meetings, but must be sought and cultivated repeatedly in areas where voices are not being heard. The process is sometimes even more important than the product, as it forges relationships and builds community inclusion where those things may not have existed. Additional support is available from our local intermediate units, who can guide and enhance conversation that will center on group-generated purpose statements. What better way to set our students up for success than to show them how to navigate conflict in a positive, constructive manner by building a learning environment that allows them to be connected and feel they belong.

Shannon Snyder

Political Party: Republican

Age: 44

Residence: South Middletown Township

Education: Bachelor’s in psychology from Mansfield University; master’s in Community Mental Health Counseling from Shippensburg University; Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in mental health counseling from Messiah College

Occupation: Licensed professional counselor/certified trauma practitioner-clinical

What do you think are the solution(s)to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

One of the key factors in addressing the rift between parents and school boards is the need for increased transparency. Parents are not able to see that their voices are being heard, no matter which side of the political divide they reside. In times past, communities were able to work together to make informed democratic decisions that all watching could easily observe. As politics have entered into the forum, there is increasing need for communities to see themselves on the board and easily follow along and understand the background of decisions being made that impact their families. It is time to return to transparent decision-making to unify our community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0