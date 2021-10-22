Election Preview 2021: Shippensburg Borough Council

There are two seats open on the Shippensburg Borough Council, though only one of the seats is contested on the November ballot.
For the East Ward seat, only incumbent Keith Swartz is on the ballot, having won both party nominations in the primary.
There are two candidates for the Middle Ward seat, including Republican challenger Michael Fague. Fague did not return a request for information.
Here is a look at the Democratic incumbent:
John Alosi
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 74
Residence: Shippensburg Borough
Occupation: retired (former Sports Information Director at Shippensburg University, 1972-2004)
Endorsements: Jim Hertzler, Dr. William Freeman, Susan Spicka, Rick Rovegno, Dr. John Stoner
If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?
If elected, my first priority is public safety. I have represented the Shippensburg Borough Middle Ward since 2014, and during my time in office, I have placed public safety as my first priority. I have always fully supported funding the police and fire departments and the emergency medical services. I also support any measures that are necessary to improve traffic safety in our streets. I also have supported all our efforts to improve and maintain water quality and the efficient operation of the wastewater treatment plant. I believe that all the above falls under the heading of public safety.