Election Preview 2021: Shippensburg Borough Council

John Alosi

If elected, my first priority is public safety. I have represented the Shippensburg Borough Middle Ward since 2014, and during my time in office, I have placed public safety as my first priority. I have always fully supported funding the police and fire departments and the emergency medical services. I also support any measures that are necessary to improve traffic safety in our streets. I also have supported all our efforts to improve and maintain water quality and the efficient operation of the wastewater treatment plant. I believe that all the above falls under the heading of public safety.