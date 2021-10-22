Election Preview 2021: Shippensburg Area School Board

Three seats in two regions are up for election this year on the Shippensburg Area School Board, though only one of the seats is contested on the November ballot.

In Region C, incumbents Nathan Goates and Dwayne Burt got both party nominations in the primary to be the only candidates listed for the two open seats on the ballot.

Region A’s race will see one incumbent seeking to fend off a Republican challenger. Here are the candidates for that race:

Stephanie Eberly

Political Party: Republican

Age: 38

Residence: Shippensburg Township

Occupation: Nutritionist and office manager

Endorsements: Moms for Liberty

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

First and foremost I believe politics have no place in schools; certainly not on a school board. I do not believe school boards, nor any government agency at any level, should override the parents’ role of making decisions for their children. Whether it be choosing to mask or not mask your child, vaccinate vs. un-vaccinate, or if it be a particular curriculum you’re not comfortable with your child being taught, to having to choose if your child shares a bathroom with someone born the opposite sex. Parents know what is best for their children; when parents express concerns and the board disregards those concerns and votes against what parents say their child needs, the board needs to be held accountable. In order to do so, those board directors need to explain their decision-making process to the community.

The lack of transparency and willingness to engage with the public has lead to distrust. Community members only see a speck of the discussion for decision making. There is certainly a need to improve community relations between the school board and parents, tax-paying citizens of the community.

Michael Lyman

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 51

Residence: Southampton Township

Education: Bachelor’s in psychology; master of social work; doctorate of social work

Occupation: Professor of social work at Shippensburg University

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

The problem at the center of all of these rifts is that we have forgotten how to be good neighbors. One of the wisest pieces of advice ever given was to “Love your neighbor.” All of the problems listed here would be less divisive and damaging if we all just remembered to love our neighbors. With COVID-19, the crisis isn’t the disease; the crisis is the division between people. We know how to beat back this disease. We know what works. We just have to unselfishly step back and be willing to do the things that show that we love our neighbor. It is important to remember that school administrators and principals—and frankly board members—are also our neighbors and deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. Those of us trying to educate our community’s children are doing our best in this unprecedented situation. I recognize that we are under a great deal of stress because of this pandemic. Rather than turning on each other over petty issues, we need to come together as a unified community. We need to remember that our community is made up of our friends, our coworkers, and most importantly, our neighbors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0