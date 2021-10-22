Election Preview 2021: Newburg Borough Council and mayor

A number of incumbents are looking to retain their positions in Newburg this year.

Mayor Melissa Negley is the only one on the Nov. 2 ballot, but Dave Logan is running a write-in campaign to unseat her.

As for the borough council, a number of people already on the council are looking to maintain their positions on the board. Because of appointments, technically, all four candidates for Newburg Borough Council seats are already on the council. However, two of the seats up for election are 2-year seats (due to appointments) and the other two are four-year/full-term seats. Three of the four candidates are vying for the four-year seats, while only one candidate is in the running for the two open 2-year seats.

Republican Kenneth Rife is likely to stay on the council with his run for a 2-year seat.

One of the three candidates for the 4-year seats will get left behind at the election, especially if a write-in campaign is successful for the other 2-year seat.

Neither Republicans Francis Moore II and Barry Starliper responded to a request for information. Here is a look at the Democratic candidate in the race:

Monica Logan

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 41

Residence: Newburg

Education: graduate of Central High School in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania; studied biology at Wilson College

Occupation: Direct Support Professional for Person Directed Supports in Chambersburg

Endorsement: Newburg Borough Council President Amber Metcalfe, Newburg Borough Councilman Kenneth Rife and Newburg Borough Councilman Barry Starliper

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If elected, I will continue to collaborate with council to mitigate speeding issues and truck traffic within the borough. I would like develop a solution to reduce crash frequency and severity, achieve lower speeds for motor vehicles coming through the borough and increase safety for non-motorized users of the road. This will help improve the quality of life within our borough by helping to ensure the safety of our residents.

