Election Preview 2021: New Cumberland Borough Council and mayor

Three incumbents are looking to retain their positions in New Cumberland, though there are plenty of challengers ready to unseat them on the November ballot.

After receiving their party's nominations in an uncontested primary, incumbent Republican Mayor Doug Morrow will face off with Democratic challenger Joan Erney for the seat. Morrow did not return a request for information for the election preview.

For the borough council, two incumbents are on the November ballot, along with four challengers for the four open seats. Republican incumbent Robert Kline did not return a request for information.

Here is a look at the other candidates in the mayoral and borough council races:

New Cumberland Mayor

Joan Erney

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 68

Residence: New Cumberland

Education: Cedar Cliff High School; HACC; Penn State, Capital Campus; Widener School of Law

Occupation: Retired, most recently was CEO of Community Behavioral Health in Philadelphia; former deputy secretary of the Office of Mental Health & Substance Use Services

Endorsements: Turn South Central PA BLUE, Capital Region Stands Up

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

I have developed a four-point list of priorities found at www.bit.ly/joan4nc. The first issue I would like to address is working with borough council to develop a comprehensive communications plan.

New Cumberland Borough Council

Robert Hasemeier

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 70

Residence: New Cumberland

Education: Bachelor's and master's in civil and sanitary engineering

Occupation: partially retired professional engineer (Gannett Fleming and Barton & Loguidice). Three years ownership of Manor House Studio, successor to Ed Lank Kitchens

Endorsement: Capital Region Stands Up

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

Transparency and communications: The effort to have more borough information on the website is a welcomed improvement from previous years, and borough meeting agendas are now available. However, drafts of ordinances being debated are seldom being shared via the website. It also appears that every council meeting has an executive session following the public meeting with little explanation, although that has been changing. The general business of the borough requires more public sharing and openness. The website upgrade has been in the works since I was on council. It is time to get it functional for our citizens to have more info at their fingertips instead of waiting on the periodic mailers.

I am not running to change New Cumberland for the sake of change, and my previous eight years on council can demonstrate my patriotic commitment to community and fiscal responsibility. Rather, my opinion is that in recent years, the council has become stagnate and has failed to address some future needs by indicating that issues have not been a past concern or that the community does not require a particular feature. This is where my engineering and municipal work can be important to then let another generation take leadership roles in the future.

DJ Landis

Political Party: Republican

Age: 85

Residence: New Cumberland

Education: Bachelor's in elementary education from Millersville University

Occupation: Retired elementary teacher in first and second grades for 32 years

Endorsements: Kevin Arnold; Christine Leukus, chair of the Apple Festival; Mickey Minnich, chairman of Vickie's Angel Walk; Jack Murray, retired from 44 years as borough council president; David Stone

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

As former mayor, my focus was on the business community. I plan to follow this program as we continue to attract new businesses.

Fred Miles

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 68

Residence: New Cumberland

Education: Bachelor's in environmental design from College of Environmental Design, University of Colorado

Occupation: Retired from career in communications (media production, advertising & promotion, government)

Facebook: FMiles.4.Community

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

A community’s Master Plan is a vital document that, although not a legal document, contains the vision of the community’s future growth and development, and should guide the community’s decisions so they are consistent with the plan. It is developed with the assistance of the county planning office and is usually reviewed every 10 years. New Cumberland’s has not been looked at since 1994.

Fortunately, the recent and ongoing work of the revitalization effort and consulting engineer have laid the groundwork for a robust plan. The plan doesn’t have to be a huge document that is labored over for months. As councilman, I would authorize the borough’s planning commission to start updating and formalizing the plan by gathering input and ideas from all interested parties and then presenting it to council for public review, modification and adoption. The revised plan will be a roadmap for the decisions of the planning commission, zoning review board and council’s policies. It is a dynamic document, so I would have it reviewed every five years to make sure it is consistent with ongoing New Cumberland’s vision.

Gennifer Richie

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 49

Residence: New Cumberland Borough

Education: graduate of Penn State University

Occupation: Graphic designer

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

First is the revitalization of New Cumberland, which is moving full speed ahead with the restoration of the West Shore Theatre and other key projects like Hillside Park. As these projects and others are completed, and with the hiring of our Community & Economic Development Director, New Cumberland will be at a pivotal point for downtown growth and resurgence. A vibrant business district will raise property values, encourage tourism and support healthier communities and neighborhoods. We also need to establish a better communication plan that includes multiple platforms and designated personnel to consistently publish important borough information. Our library and senior center need to be modernized with current technology, and we need to ensure that these and other borough buildings are well taken care of so that they remain useful gathering places for residents for many years to come. Our parks can be improved and expanded to ensure that our green spaces are accessible, beautiful and being used to their fullest potential, including the borough’s new access to the riverfront. Finally, I hope to inspire residents to get involved in the community and all that is happening. We have much work to do, and “many hands make light work.”

Linda Ries

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 68

Residence: New Cumberland

Education: Master's degree in American history

Occupation: Retired archivist and current editor of Pennsylvania History: A Journal of Mid-Atlantic Studies

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

New Cumberland’s recent revitalization efforts are important, and this is a group effort, requiring clear communication between borough council, the business community and all of New Cumberland’s residents. We need to talk with each other. We can expand our vision of the revitalization. Ideas I advocate include: Embracing renewable energy by putting solar panels on borough buildings. It is an investment that combats the climate crisis and in over 30 years will cut electric costs by two-thirds. New Cumberland doesn’t exist in a vacuum. We can create or improve bike lanes and trails to connect us with neighboring municipalities. I would also like to address speeding in the borough and the broken sidewalks.

