Election Preview 2021: Mount Holly Springs Borough Council

There are four seats open on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council, and five candidates are on the November ballot.

Republican incumbents Cathy Neff, Cynthia Goshorn and Sherry Boyles are looking to retain their seats, and Republican Deborah Halpin-Brophy is vying to join them. None of the Republican candidates returned requests for information.

Here is a look at the Democratic candidate in the race:

Brian Robertson

Robertson

Brian Robertson

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 74

Residence: Mount Holly Springs

Education: Bachelor's in chemistry from North Georgia College; bachelor's in biology from University of Georgia; doctor of dental surgery from Georgetown University School of Dentistry

Occupation: Retired dentist

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If elected, I would like to see the continuing improvements the borough has been doing to make Mount Holly Springs a more pleasant community in which to live and work.

