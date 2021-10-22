Election Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Borough Council

Mechanicsburg has one of the most hotly contested races in the county with its borough council race, and only one of the seven candidates on the ballot vying for the four open positions currently has a seat at the table.

Democrat Laura Martin did not return a request for comment. Here is a look at the other candidates on the ballot:

Joseph Bucher

Political Party: won both party nominations

Age: 29

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: Bachelor's in education and master's degree from Shippensburg University

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

I believe that the most important issue facing our council is addressing the aging infrastructure. The issue is exacerbated by the semi-trucks that travel illegally through parts of our borough. Since being appointed to council in the summer of 2020, I have been a vocal advocate for addressing this longstanding problem. I believe it is essential to spend money in a fiscally responsible way, and the only way to make progress on addressing this issue is detailed planning to make improvements. Our residents work hard for their money, and it needs to be spent responsibly. My hope is to continue advancing a plan to invest in our infrastructure. This plan is already rolling. I have advocated for an inventory of roads, sewer systems and other underground utilities. Once everything is cataloged, we can determine the smartest roads to pave.

Bob Buhrig

Political Party: Republican

Age: 52

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: Degrees in administration, management and finance; certifications in numerous specialties

Occupation: Funeral director/business owner

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

As a downtown Mechanicsburg resident, property and business owner, I have long believed that we need elected leaders who: have a real life perspective of our community; have created jobs, grown businesses and improved our community; and have vision and a proven record of accomplishment. My candidacy is a humble offering of my experience, perspective and vision of an even stronger Mechanicsburg.

Experience has taught me to be flexible because short-term issues and priorities frequently change. What is critical is to have a well-considered, long-term strategic plan and strong fundamentals. Among those fundamentals are: fiscal discipline, which includes thoughtful multi-year budgeting, unyielding cash flow management and sensible reserves to meet crisis needs; efficiency, which includes management of time and other precious resources to maximize benefits while minimizing expenses; focus on service, which includes recruiting, training and retaining talented people who have a servant’s heart and a true desire to make Mechanicsburg the best place in the world to live and operate a business. My belief is that by working together, we will chart our course to an even better Mechanicsburg and we will achieve our common goals.

Thank you for considering me, Bob Buhrig, for Mechanicsburg Borough Council.

Paulette Matthews

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 68

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: Bachelor's in education from Mansfield State College; business studies at HACC

Occupation: Retired accountant/CFO

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

My first priority is providing the fiscal stability to make sound financial decisions for the future. This includes grants, fundraising efforts, policies, procedures and sound financial planning for the future of our borough. Monies received by the borough this year from infrastructure funding should be transparent and earmarked for the desperately needed improvements taxpayers deserve.

In my years of experience, communication is the key in working with others to set and successfully achieve goals or benchmarks in a home, a business or a community. I am dedicated to listening, to hearing from the residents, so we can all share our priorities, our plans and our solutions. I will collaborate with all elected borough council members, businesses, residents, partners and neighboring communities to develop and achieve the best possible outcomes for every member of our community. This will begin with a user-friendly, accessible borough website dedicated to best serving taxpayers in Mechanicsburg.

You can get to know me better on my website. Please follow my Facebook page for activities and meetings at www.facebook.com/CandidatePauletteMatthews. I am confident that working together, we can achieve the very best results for Mechanicsburg. I look forward to serving you as a borough council member in 2022.

Ron O’Neil

Political Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: Bachelor's in Bible from Lancaster Bible College

Occupation: Pastor at Daybreak Church

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

I believe the citizens of Mechanicsburg Borough value a safe community, and so do I. I'm fully committed to supporting our emergency responders in the pursuit of public safety. I believe that we are a better and more attractive community when we invest well in our public safety programs and people.

Jenna Raniowski

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 48

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: Bachelor's in politics from University of California, Santa Cruz

Occupation: IT Analyst

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

I know how important it is to not only have a voice, but to be heard. I believe you deserve to be represented no matter your beliefs or background. When I look around Mechanicsburg today, I see growth and opportunity. I see diversity that wasn’t here a decade ago. I know that my Mechanicsburg neighbors truly care about where we live and that many of our priorities are aligned.

We want our children safe and in good schools. We want our roads, bridges and sidewalks in good condition. We want to have fun, relax and spend time with those we care about. We want the decisions made to ensure Mechanicsburg continues to be a safe and livable community to be clear and openly communicated. We want to know how public funds are being spent and the future plans for our tax dollars. The decisions made at the local level impact our lives every day, and I value and respect the diversity of opinion within our community.

If elected to Mechanicsburg Borough Council, my main priority is to translate your needs and wants into tangible solutions, and to do so in a fiscally and socially responsible and transparent manner.

Dustin Stoner

Political Party: Republican

Age: 24

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: High school graduate; associates degree in Culinary Arts

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If elected, I'm not just going to focus on one issue because all the issues that are happening in Mechanicsburg are intertwined with each other. Unlike most of the candidates who are going to focus on one issue, there are other issues that need to be focused on first. For me, the first is the candidates' need to attend council meetings [to] understand the issues that need addressed. I'm doing this to prove that the younger generation has good ideas if you give us a chance. I will remain dedicated to the borough and its residents just as I have in reaching the goal of Eagle Scout and my degree in Culinary Arts. I am a lifelong resident of the borough and a Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School graduate.

