Election Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Area School Board

There are four seats in three regions available on the Mechanicsburg Area School Board, though only one of the seats is contested in the upcoming ballot.

In Region 1, there are two seats open with incumbents Brian Sanker and Ryan Hartman the only candidates on the ballot.

Incumbent John Rupp Sr. is the only candidate on the ballot for his Region 3 seat on the board.

Republican incumbent Joshua Rhodes is the only one facing a challenger in November for his Region 2 seat, which covers Shiremanstown and precincts 4 to 8 in Upper Allen Township. Rhodes did not respond to a request for information. Here is a look at the other candidate:

Jessica Henning

Political Party: Democratic

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: degree in English secondary education from West Chester University

Occupation: Director of selection and development with Northwestern Mutual

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I believe the solution is discussions with an open-mind and no predetermined conclusions, as well as a willingness to consider all sides. I also believe that the wall needs to come down in thinking that issues of inclusion, safety and health of our children, and a perspective of history through a minority lens are political issues instead of humanitarian rights.

