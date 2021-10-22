Election Preview 2021: Lower Frankford Township supervisor

Incumbent Lower Frankford Township Supervisor James Heishman breezed through his uncontested primary with no other candidate on the horizon, but a Democratic challenger is now on the November ballot after winning his party nomination.
Heishman did not return a request for comment. Here is a look at the Democratic candidate:
Ed Franco
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 69
Residence: Lower Frankford Township
Education: Bachelor's from Penn State University; Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Maine
Occupation: Retired psychologist, business owner
If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?
Preserving the rural and agricultural atmosphere of Lower Frankford Township, which all residents highly value. Unfortunately, simply hoping that "nothing changes" is not an effective strategy in the face of increasing warehouse and large-scale residential development in Cumberland County. As chair of the township's planning commission, I have worked extensively to update our zoning and land development ordinances to guide future development in the township consistent with residents' wishes. I also serve on the Cumberland County Planning Commission and have advocated for farmland and open space preservation both within the township and across Cumberland County. Promoting community-based economic growth through small-scale agribusiness and home-based occupations and businesses is another way we can keep our township rural, while providing greater economic opportunities for our neighbors. Improving communication between the township and all residents is my goal.