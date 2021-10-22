Election Preview 2021: Lower Frankford Township supervisor

Ed Franco

Preserving the rural and agricultural atmosphere of Lower Frankford Township, which all residents highly value. Unfortunately, simply hoping that "nothing changes" is not an effective strategy in the face of increasing warehouse and large-scale residential development in Cumberland County. As chair of the township's planning commission, I have worked extensively to update our zoning and land development ordinances to guide future development in the township consistent with residents' wishes. I also serve on the Cumberland County Planning Commission and have advocated for farmland and open space preservation both within the township and across Cumberland County. Promoting community-based economic growth through small-scale agribusiness and home-based occupations and businesses is another way we can keep our township rural, while providing greater economic opportunities for our neighbors. Improving communication between the township and all residents is my goal.