Election Preview 2021: Lower Allen Township commissioner

The race for two open seats on the Lower Allen Township Board of Commissioners may have been uncontested in the primary, but there are now four candidates vying for those seats in the November election.

Democratic candidate John Freidhoff did not return a request for comment. Here is a look at the other three candidates:

Josh Nagy

Political Party: Republican

Age: 31

Residence: Lower Allen Township

Education/Occupation: Physician Assistant ICU/surgery

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

As a current front-line health care provider and a 15-year veteran volunteer firefighter, EMT and EMS instructor, I am running for Lower Allen Township commissioner to provide support for our public safety while enacting responsible fiscal policies. As a commissioner and neighbor, I will represent not only who our residents are, but also their issues and concerns. I will bring my health care and emergency service expertise to the board to ensure the safety and security of the township. I believe in the value of a dollar and hard work so I will ensure every tax-dollar is wisely spent.

The board needs diversity in backgrounds and knowledge. I also want our residents to have a neighbor like them on the board who will be able to better understand the current issues residents are facing; as well as the impacts of commissioners’ decisions. I believe government should work for the people -not the other way around.

Joseph S. Swartz

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 34

Residence: Lower Allen Township

Education: juris doctor from Widener University Commonwealth Law School; bachelor's in political science from Gettysburg College

Occupation: Attorney

Endorsements: Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Capital Region Stands Up

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

Preparing for redevelopment is the most pressing issue facing Lower Allen right now. This will involve modernizing our zoning code, improving infrastructure in and around redevelopment areas, and attracting desirable mixed-use and medium-density redevelopment projects.

Getting this right can improve life for residents in many ways by (1) increasing tax revenue without raising property taxes; (2) protecting the environment by preserving green spaces, making us less dependent on car travel and allowing for more sustainable land uses; (3) improving traffic and pedestrian safety by developing more walkable and bikeable commercial areas; (4) improving public safety by providing more funding for police, fire and EMS; and (5) promoting housing equity by increasing housing supply.

It’s important that we get this process right while prioritizing the best interests of working families, homeowners and residents living on fixed or modest incomes when making these decisions. That’s why I want to help lead the township through this. I think we can work together to make these things happen for the benefit of all of us.

Dean Villone

Political Party: Republican

Age: 52

Residence: Lower Allen Township

Education: Business administration degree

Occupation: Self-employed

Website: Facebook page Dean W Villone for Lower Allen

Endorsements: The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

If re-elected, I will continue to address, encourage and act on bringing more community engagement to each decision that is made by the municipality. I believe residents trust local government more when they feel they know what's going on before decisions are made. We should always put the overall best interest of the community first.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0