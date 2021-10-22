Election Preview 2021: Hopewell Township supervisor

Two candidates will be on the ballot for two different seats on the Hopewell Township Board of Supervisors.

There is a 4-year seat and a 2-year seat up for election this November, and both candidates are on the ballot for each seat. Here is a look at the candidates:

John Cover

Political Party: Republican

Age: 63

Residence: Hopewell Township

Education: high school graduate in Chambersburg; associate's degree in management from Wilson College

Occupation: Owner and operator of Covers Auto Wreckers

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

A top priority when I take office is to restore the confidence of our citizens in Hopewell Township. We need to complete an outside audit of all financials and take the necessary actions to restore our township's integrity. Then we need to go forward by reviewing all positions and changing what is necessary to run our township efficiently. Our citizens need to be our top priority; we need to implement standard procedures and practices to work with all the people, not against them. We need to create a website that is user-friendly so our community stays informed. Our meetings need to be run more efficiently under Roberts Rules. I see many projects that can be completed in a timely manner if we work together as one. When I am elected, we will start a process that will bring integrity and confidence back to our community. I will not tolerate wrongdoing or unacceptable practices in our township.

David Elliott

Political Party: Registered as NF (no affiliation). Won Democratic nomination through write-in campaign.

Age: 67

Residence: Hopewell Township

Education: High School graduate

Occupation: Retired after 40 years with Volvo Construction Equipment

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

As a working township supervisor, my first goal is to bring honesty and hard work back to the township. We need to restore the trust of our local citizens, which is something that has been sorely damaged by the current way township business is being conducted.

Working township supervisors need to be actively involved in the repair work and maintenance jobs that need done. We should look at the external resources we employ. If the job can be done by the supervisors then money should not be wasted hiring outside help. We also need to be held accountable for budgeting and financial decisions, as well as procurement of only necessary equipment. In short, township supervisors should be good custodians of the township people's money. Our citizens deserve the highest quality and most cost-effective services we can provide.

