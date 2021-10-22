Election Preview 2021: Hampden Township commissioner

Three incumbent Republican commissioners will be battling three challengers for their seats on the Hampden Township board in the upcoming election.

Two Democratic challengers - Jennifer Mangan and David Fish - did not respond to a request for information. Here are the other four candidates for office:

Ryan Argot

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 48

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Bachelor's in secondary education; master's in natural science; doctorate in education administration

Occupation: Director of federal programs/board secretary for West Shore School District

Endorsements: Capital Region Stands Up; Turn South Central Pennsylvania Blue

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

To increase Hampden's opportunities for residents, we need to grow business, enhance communication, improve safety, increase walkability, foster transparency, cultivate diversity and more. As a Hampden Township commissioner, I will continue advocating for increased use of social media (ex. meeting broadcasts) to improve communication while promoting transparency as we work collaboratively to meet the needs of all residents in a cost-effective, safe and sustainable fashion. I would like to see us open the township’s Comprehensive Plan to ensure its implementation is giving our residents what we want, without creating problems our children will have to live with in 20 years. Development projects and infrastructure enhancements must comply with regulations without compromising our community's safety or financial resources. This includes studying traffic flow issues, such as speed control and pedestrian safety along roads carrying ever-increasing amounts of traffic. Infrastructure projects, such as road and sewer repair, to support our increasing population and growing business community, must also be a priority.

Sherri Chippo

Political Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: doctorate

Occupation: Assistant professor and township commissioner

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

Hampden Township is among the fastest growing, most desirable communities in Pennsylvania. There is much to be thankful here, as a resident and/or business owner. While taxes have remained low relative to other Pennsylvania communities, shopping, restaurants, health care, quality schools, public safety, emergency services and recreational facilities abound. If re-elected, I would continue to focus on maintaining our high quality of life in Hampden. We strive for a balance that provides our residents with the services and amenities that they need, while keeping personal income in their pockets. True quality of life balances wants and needs within an affordable budget and long-range plan. It does not bleed discretionary income from those we serve. Hampden residents want a choice and a voice on how their money is spent. I would seek opportunities to listen to concerns and priorities from residents and businesses in order to understand and advocate for their interests. Recent examples include transportation improvements like those underway at the intersection of Sporting Hill Road and the Carlisle Pike; adding trails, sidewalks and parks for improved walkability; preserving residential developments from encroachment of neighboring businesses; and preserving and improving on one of the township’s most appealing assets, the Hampden Pool.

John Gaspich Jr.

Political Party: Republican

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Master of law from the University of Pennsylvania; master of public administration from the University of Pennsylvania; bachelor of business/accounting from Penn State University

Occupation: Certified Public Accountant; certified fraud examiner; certified government financial manager

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

As a current Hampden commissioner, I proudly serve my neighbors to ensure our residents continue to live in a great community with top-level services while maintaining the lowest taxes in the area. Hampden is the gem of the West Shore and is a prime example of how government can effectively and efficiently operate for its residents while maintaining low taxes. The continued development of walking and bike paths tying our community together, park and dog park development, transparent open and honest governance, continued live broadcast of township meetings for public involvement from anywhere in the world, and continued community involvement in the future planning of our community are key items. An example of working with our residents are the recent public meetings to discuss the future of the township pool and the denial of a developer requested rezoning in Point Ridge. It is clearly evident the current board is hearing the residents as it is commonplace for them to actually applaud the commissioners' decisions. Similar meetings are regular practice and residents are always welcomed to our monthly meeting to provide input as we strive to uphold the township motto – “We People Come First.” We all moved to Hampden as it is a great community, and I promise to keep it that way while continuing to plan and evolve for the future.

Nathan "Nate" Silcox

Political Party: Republican

Age: 50

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Cumberland Valley High School graduate; bachelor's in political science from Lock Haven University; master's in public administration from Penn State Harrisburg

Occupation: Executive director of the Pennsylvania Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Endorsement: Hampden Township Republican Caucus

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

In 2011, Hampden Township was noted for not just having the lowest taxes in Central Pennsylvania, but also having the most amenities. We have kept our tax rates low and have added two parks. My top priority is to build on this record while:

Holding the line on taxes and controlling spending. We have not raised our property tax rate (0.156) in my 11 years of service.

Planning for the future. We continue to grow as a result of having low taxes and great services. As such, it is important that we plan ahead. We will soon add a new park along Smith Drive.

Roads. We must maintain and improve our roads. I am focused on addressing Good Hope Road (it could be transformed like Nyes Road); aligning the intersection of Orr’s Bridge Road and Central Boulevard; and working on the sight-lines along Lambs Gap and Wertzville roads.

Fire coverage. Hampden Township and neighboring fire companies are having a tough time recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters. Working with 20 area fire companies, we just brought in a $2.2 million federal grant to help with this. Meanwhile, I will continue to push for a First Responder Club in our middle and high schools.

