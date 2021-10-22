Election Preview 2021: East Pennsboro Township commissioner

Three incumbents are looking to retain their seats on the East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners, while three challengers are on the ballot seeking to unseat them.

Republican incumbents Kristy Magaro and Raymond Skip Magaro, as well as Democratic challengers Christine Titih and Michael Alsher did not respond to a request for information. Here is a look at the other two candidates:

Charles Gelb

Political Party: Democrat

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: Bachelor's in political science, accounting concentration from King’s College

Occupation: Pennsylvania Treasury Department; East Pennsboro Township Commissioner

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

As a current commissioner, I want to continue to keep my finger on the pulse of uninterrupted township services. Our emergency services, township government and township services must continue to move forward and serve all of our residents. Continued communication throughout our township departments to maintain our great parks, roads, employees and services must move forward no matter what is dealt to us. Drop-boxes were placed in the parking lot and outside the entrance of the township building so business could continue to happen (bills, permits, etc.) while taking into consideration the health and safety of the residents and township staff. East Pennsboro Township is the second largest municipality in Cumberland County and there are roads to be paved and plowed throughout the year and having our emergency services working 24-7/365 is vital in providing public safety to our residents. Our police department and volunteer fire department work tirelessly throughout the year. Working with them to provide the training, resources and vehicles to answer the calls day to day is important and must be addressed during budget time to make sure we are proactive and not reactive with our township services.

Ed Diehl

Political Party: Republican

Age: 62

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: training in electrical engineering and computer science at Penn State; project management from Project Management Institute; Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt from U.S. Air Force

Occupation: retired chief master sergeant, U.S. Air Force civil service IT supervisor

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

My overarching goal is to address resident concerns and invigorate a greater sense of community. I plan to initially focus on improving resident communication of what East Pennsboro Township (EPT) is doing and planning to do to address a myriad of situations continuing to challenge EPT service quality. This includes plans to mitigate impacts of the past two years of lockdowns and compliance with national and state mandates. We need to advise the community of what is being done and what remains to be done to address recent and projected losses of business tax income from Rite Aid and Harsco plans to relocate their HQs away from EPT. They are major sources of revenue and jobs – both important to EPT residents. We will need to find businesses to take their place, as well as addressing the open storefronts in the Pennsboro Commons.

We also see a lot of work related to EPT plans to implement the MS4 stormwater management mandates. There is a lot of work occurring but we still need to expand this to include explaining the plans, roadmap timeline and how residents can participate in making the plans better. My background and experience has uniquely prepared me to make this happen.

