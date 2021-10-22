Election Preview 2021: East Pennsboro Area School Board

Four seats are open on the East Pennsboro Area School Board, and only two incumbents are looking to retake those seats on the upcoming ballot.

Similarly to previous years, the board election has drawn a large number of candidates into local politics.

Of the eight candidates vying for those four seats, five of them did not respond to a request for information: Republican incumbent David Crozier and fellow Republicans Sharon Pallotta and Cindi Ward, as well as Democrats Deborah Reeves and Linda Armstrong.

Here is a look at the other three candidates:

Patti Gilbert

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 65

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: graduate of Cumberland Valley High School; attended Shippensburg University

Occupation: Employed by PHEAA as a paralegal supervisor in the legal department; current East Pennsboro school director

What do you think are the solutions to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

We have heard from a handful of concerned parents regarding COVID precautions, masking and virtual learning. Most have taken issue with the difficulties their children had during the past school year, when the students were taught virtually and in-person, in a hybrid situation. And a few have been very vocal regarding their opposition to masking. However, once the mandate came from the governor and the board and superintendent were transparent with the public about why we needed to comply, nearly all parents have understood. Generally, I think open communication and respectful listening are the best ways to handle issues. We must always remind the public that we have the best interest of the students at the forefront of decisions, whether it’s about curriculum, COVID concerns, diversity initiatives or other “hot button” topics. For my part, I try to state my positions clearly, and always within the context of caring for the safety and education of all students. Building trust with parents is key to finding our way through these difficult problems.

Kristin Mitchem Hoover

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 43

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: East Pennsboro Area High School; University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy

Occupation: Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance program

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

As a former student in the East Pennsboro Area School District and now as a parent, I believe that in many cases, our school board and parent community function in partnership. The past 18 months have been hard, hard for everyone, and that has certainly led to some difficult conversations as we all strive to serve the students of East Pennsboro in the best way possible. I believe that open, honest and respectful communication between all parties is always our best route. The voices and experiences of students, teachers, administrators, parents and community members are all vital to these conversations. We are all part of the EP team, striving to provide our students a high-quality education and a safe and supportive learning environment.

Peter Patitsas

Political Party: Republican

Age: 36

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: bachelor’s from Juniata College; master’s from Penn State Smeal College of Business; medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Occupation: doctor of emergency medicine

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

Let’s first agree on the goal: to keep our kids in school so they can prepare for life. COVID-19 is not just a science or medicine question, it is an ethical dilemma of what is the cost of the collateral damage of lockdown vs. the benefit of preventing infections. When your ship at sea is on fire, you don’t put out the fire by sinking the ship! Our kids need to stay, physically, in school. With that said, adults should be vaccinated and kids can wear a mask daily until surges in central Pennsylvania can be re-evaluated. This is a dynamic process; but given what we know, kids should stay in school.

