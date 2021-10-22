Election Preview 2021: Cumberland Valley School Board

There are four open seats in three regions on the Cumberland Valley School Board, and all are contested in the upcoming election.

There are two Hampden seats up for election, with two incumbents looking to retain their seats. Democratic challenger Melanie Little did not return a request for comment.

There are two candidates vying for one Middlesex/Monroe seat, and there are two candidates on the ballot for the Silver Spring Township seat, though resident Lauren Ishaq is running a write-in campaign for the Silver Spring seat. The Democratic challenger in the Silver Spring race, Evelyn Sosu, did not return a request for comment.

Here are the other candidates for the school board:

Hampden seat

Michael Gossert

Political Party: Republican

Age: 55

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Bachelor’s in public policy from Penn State Harrisburg; master’s in public administration from Shippensburg University

Occupation: president/owner of Keystone Business Connections

Endorsements: Cumberland Valley Education Association; Hampden Township Republican Association

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I don’t believe there is a “rift” between parents, taxpayers and school boards. I believe you have to understand the census of Cumberland Valley School District to understand the situation. We are elected to represent the taxpayer to ensure tax dollars are being deployed wisely and in accordance with local education needs. Twenty-five percent of property owners in CV have children attending school in the district. The remaining 75% don’t have children attending school but yet still pay taxes. Their voices are just as important and generally do not attend meetings.

Real issues facing the district consists of managing our extraordinary growth; the fact that we passed a budget that was $6 million in the red which was covered by fund balance; busing, finding substitutes, maintaining the history of producing high-quality graduates and managing/supporting our ever-increasing number of families at or below the poverty line.

Parents need schools open for face-to-face instruction and so they can work and financially support their families. Business owners need schools open so the workforce can go to work and not worry about childcare.

I think the “rift” comes from ignoring the importance of keeping schools open and what that means for our struggling families.

Bud Shaffner

Political Party: Republican

Age: 70

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Technical Sales Engineer

What do you think are the solutions to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

In every community, school boards have an important role to make sure the students receive the education they deserve to adequately prepare them for higher education, trade school or the work force. We must be very careful that hot topics such as mask mandates and critical race theory do not detract from our primary mission of education.

Our taxpayers and parents have every right to express their beliefs to the school board in regards to face masks, critical race theory and inclusion. It is the responsibility of the school board to respect and value their viewpoints. As a school board member, it is important to listen and ask questions to understand exactly what people are saying. We must try our best to remain calm, courteous and civil during discussions. Our focus needs to remain on those impacted most by the mandates and policies—our students. While there may be disagreements on issues, we can all agree that we want what is best for the education of our children.

Middlesex/Monroe seat

Susan Drummer

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 66

Residence: Middlesex Township

Education: Graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and Purdue Global University

Occupation: Senior Project Manager for a health care company

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

This is a difficult time, and I understand both sides. There isn’t an answer that would make everyone happy. Being a mom, I would want my children protected and for them to protect others. I know some children who are immunocompromised and have to consider how we will protect them. It is difficult to have a child wear a mask for 8 hours a day, but we also have to consider that it is better than hospitalizations or even serious long-term effects of COVID. Let’s look at all the possibilities including desks farther apart.

We need more education on diversity and inclusion. We need to hear the stories of all cultures. I’ve always taught my children that everyone is equal and they’ve always had friends from different cultures and backgrounds. I say you never know what you could learn from someone else no matter who they are, where they are from and what their status is in life. It’s important we don’t label people because of who we think they are. We also need more education on mental health and bullying.

Greg Rausch

Political Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Middlesex Township

Education: graduate of Cumberland Valley School District; bachelor’s in behavioral sciences from Penn State University

Occupation: human resources specialist—safety professional at Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

Endorsements: PSEA; CVEA

What do you think are the solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

First, open dialog between the two groups is paramount; these subjects can be very emotional to all involved parties. Parents need to bring their concerns to the district in a prudent manner, so all parties can voice their position. The school district and legislators can hold town hall meetings with parents, so these topics can be discussed at length and accurate information can be disseminated to the public. Both school districts and local legislators should explain to parents the board’s authority and what decisions they are legally permitted to make. Daily or weekly information briefings and FAQ documents can be sent out to the public that provides up-to-date and correct information. Individuals on both sides must keep an open mind to differing opinions and information. School boards must base their decisions on the best interest of the majority of their residents. Decisions should be based on accurate information, and not out of emotions or intimidation.

Silver Spring seat

Brian Drapp

Political Party: Republican

Age: 60

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Education: master’s in national resource strategy from National Defense University; master’s in system management from Naval postgraduate school; bachelor’s in business administration from the University of South Florida

Occupation: President of the Cumberland Valley School District Board of School Directors; senior manager of Nakupuna Companies; retired captain of the U.S. Navy

Endorsements: Cumberland Valley Education Association (CVEA)

What do you think are the solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

Two-way communication between parents and boards is imperative to developing solutions that are best for our students. Specifically, the discussion should not focus on whether to wear masks or not wear masks. Rather, it should focus on what policies/actions should be implemented in order to keep our students in school for face-to-face education, five days per week. Too much politics have entered into the discussion, along with individuals displaying a lack of civility when articulating their opinions. Once we changed meeting formats to virtual, parents on both sides were able to voice their opinions without fear for their health or physical safety. This resulted in proper civil discourse that allowed all points of view to be heard. The same process should exist when discussing critical race theory, inclusion or any other politically charged issue. We need to return to respecting everyone’s opinions and acting in a responsible manner. We understand these are emotional issues that involve our children. However, working together, we can collectively determine what is best for our great students.

