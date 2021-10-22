Election Preview 2021: Cumberland County row offices

There are only two Cumberland County row officer races that are contested in the November election.

With every incumbent row officer looking to reclaim their seat, only two Republicans will face a challenger on the upcoming ballot.

For both races, the Democratic challengers—David Fish for Recorder of Deeds and Jeffrey Filler for Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphan’s Court—did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the two incumbent candidates:

Recorder of Deeds

Tammy Shearer

Political Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Bachelor’s in communications from Susquehanna University

Occupation: Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds

What do you think is the most important role of the row office for which you are running?

One of the most important roles of the Recorder of Deeds’ Office is to preserve and archive official real estate records for future access. As Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds, I have taken steps to improve the quality of electronic scanning of documents and to upgrade the archival procedures of official records for current and future accessibility. The most important quality of an elected official is the ability to be open-minded and embrace change. We must be willing to adapt to new concepts and ideas in order to better serve our constituents, and operate our offices in an effective and efficient manner that puts minimal financial burden on taxpayers.

Register of Wills

Lisa Grayson

Political Party: Republican

Age: 54

Residence: North Middleton Township

Education: USAF Air War College; Air Command and Staff College; Judge Advocate General School; Dickinson School of Law; Penn State University

What do you think is the most important role of the row office for which you are running?

The most important role of any row office is competency to do the job. In the dual offices of the Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court, having a legal background or experience working in the office is immeasurable. The Register of Wills is a quasi-judicial position. The Clerk of Orphans’ Court is a ministerial position and filing office for Orphans’ Court matters, including marriages, guardianships, adoptions, estates and minors accounting.

As the Register, I make adjudications every day. When necessary, I hold hearings, take testimony, rule on evidence and make judicial determinations. As an attorney and having practiced in estates, probate and Orphans’ Court matters, I have both the educational background and practical experience.

As an office holder and head of two departments, leadership, management and budget experience are a must. Between my 34 years in the military and owning my own business (law firm), I bring the skills and experience to support these offices.

It has been my honor to serve my community as the Register of Wills and ask for your continued support. The row offices are about good government, not politics. I promise to continue to provide the best services to Cumberland County and Pennsylvania.

