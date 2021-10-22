Election Preview 2021: Carlisle Area School Board

After a primary with six candidates for four open seats on the Carlisle Area School Board, all of the candidates managed to grab at least one party nomination to make it to the November election.

Two incumbent school directors are looking to retake seats, while four challengers are looking to join the board.

Here is a look at the candidates:

Joanna Birchett

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 51

Residence: North Middleton Township

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

The culture wars in the United States have moved from the airwaves into the school board meetings. Considering everything at hand right now, I don’t believe that not one person has the answer to all the rift and chaos that we see happening, but in my opinion, I agree with the wearing of masks; it is not what I would prefer, but right now to prevent the spread of anything, it is a solution. However, if parents are not in agreement, they should have a choice of whether they want their children to wear the mask or not. As an educator and owner of a Childcare Center in Carlisle, I can see that it is challenging for some students especially the younger kiddos; they have a hard time wearing it, but we try hard to enforce the rules.

Every decision that is made is designed to make sure that our children succeed. I am running for office of school director because I believe that all children are equal, and it is our duty to create an atmosphere of success for them. Our children are the future!

Sue Bower

Political Party: Democratic

Residence: North Middleton Township

Education: Grant writing certificate from Temple University

Occupation: Parent leader for early intervention technical assistance

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

Let me start by saying there are no solutions for masking or CRT. If there was, no one would be so passionate about those two topics. School boards are in a no-win situation. As far as inclusion, all students should be fully accepted members of their school community.

Rick Coplen

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 62

Residence: Dickinson Township

Occupation: College professor (U.S. Army War College and Elizabethtown College)

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

This excellent question raises critical issues spanning American society and all levels of our government. We should all approach such matters with greater civility and a firm understanding that our core strength is the brilliance of our diverse opinions, experiences and backgrounds. We need elected officials that approach governance as “facilitative leaders” who listen carefully to everyone and care about the impact of policy decisions on everyone.

“Facilitative leaders” think and act like effective classroom teachers who ask probing questions designed to bring out the wisdom of everyone in the room. This leadership mindset can enable policy solutions that build on community assets and employ the capabilities of public, private, nonprofit, academic and civil sectors. In the hands of skillful facilitative leaders, this type of CommUNITY-led cross-sector collaboration can help solve our most challenging public policy issues.

I created and teach a course at Elizabethtown College, “Leading Innovation and Change Through Cross-Sector Collaboration,” exploring such approaches. I learn every day from my students. Some intelligent Dickinson College students and I recently discussed key issues raised here. Please see pictures on my Facebook page.

All the above is just a start, but as JFK said in his inaugural, “... let us begin.”

Anne Lauritzen

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 57

Residence: Dickinson Township

Education: master’s in education from College of William and Mary; bachelor’s from College of William and Mary

Occupation: Director of Operations and Strategic Planning at the nonprofit, Partnership for Career Development

Website: Facebook: Anne Lauritzen: CASD Board of Directors

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

Change the language. The word “rift” does not lead to productive conversation. I am not blind to the disagreements at school boards across the nation; however, if we view these differing viewpoints as rifts able to create insurmountable divisions, resolution is unattainable. Yes, there has been high emotion and even anger at our board meetings, but I try hard to listen to what people are conveying behind the words, and view our audience as parents who love their children and want what’s best for them. These parents are saying they don’t feel heard. Elected bodies will never make decisions that please everyone. But board members can and should listen and communicate better. During my campaign, I’ve met with individuals across the political spectrum – these meetings have been respectful and extremely enlightening for me. School boards should never dismiss any group as “those angry people,” whether over today’s issues or others that may come up in the future with a whole different group of parents. Concrete steps like focus groups and a substantive communications plan are a start. However, none of these will be effective if we continue to see the “rift” and not the opportunity for growth and stronger communities.

David Miller

Political Party: Republican

Age: 53

Residence: Dickinson Township

Education: doctorate in clinical psychology

Occupation: Clinical psychologist/business pwner

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

Though multifactorial, the roots of tension between parents and school boards most often occur when either party has a perspective or policy that is extreme. Whether the topic is mask mandates, CRT or inclusion, the more extreme the perspective, in any direction, the more likely disagreement will occur. The solution for school boards is: 1) Challenge extreme perceptual or political positions on topics, 2) maximize transparency and communication with parents, 3) seek out parental input and consider this information when making policies, and 4) be willing to alter policies if there is sufficient data to do so. In addition, as a Christian, I love the Lord and strive to love my neighbor. That personal, biblically based mindset of treating others with dignity and respect even in the midst of disagreement goes a long way. As a clinical psychologist, I am also trained to think critically, identify theory weaknesses, flaws or bias and problem solve. If elected as a school director for CASD, I will strive to apply these concepts. I know I will not satisfy all perspectives but will advocate for solutions and policies that benefit the most people and fit within my value system.

Jerry Stirkey

Political Party: Democratic

Residence: Carlisle

Education: bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in philosophy from Shippensburg University; associate’s degree in electronics engineering technology

Occupation: supply chain and inventory control at Penn State Health

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

*Note: This has been edited down to reflect the 200-word limit.

I have been attending/watching CASD board meetings and several others. Because Americans have rights to and are dedicated to their individual, closely held opinions, it has become clear to me that the only true solution to being able to close any perceived rift is to have school boards that 100% mirror the party affiliation of the loudest parents!

Because this isn’t possible, the only other solution is civility. Opposing factions cannot and will not reach consensus on fraught cultural topics such as COVID-19 masking, nor the importance of decolonizing history in public school curricula. Again, civility is the only remaining solution as our nation’s imminently qualified school boards strive to do the important, potentially less passionate work of operating school districts and caring for citizens’ tax dollars.

Lord willing, together, we’ll beat back COVID and at least entertain the idea of open and honest dialogue when it comes to how we teach American history. If we can make mutual, satisfactory progress on these fronts, perhaps we won’t always require the rescue of an election cycle to address grievances. As long as we always protect democracy, officials will always be elected. At the end of the day, I trust elections.

