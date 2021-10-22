Election Preview 2021: Camp Hill School Board

Like the Carlisle school board race, six candidates are vying for four open seats on the Camp Hill School Board.

Here is a look at the six candidates:

Josceylon Buchs

Political Party: Democrat

Age: 45

Residence: Camp Hill Borough

Education: Bachelor’s in psychology from Shippensburg University; elementary education certification from Wilson College; master’s in business administration from Messiah University

Occupation: VP of talent development

Website: Facebook @Buchs4Schoolboard

Endorsements: Camp Hill Democrats; Capital Region Stands Up

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I think the solution to the recent rift needs to be a re-focus on shared priorities.

1. Keeping our kids in school, while protecting the safety and security of all kids, faculty and staff, is a shared priority. We want our children to feel seen and to be understood and to have access to the necessary resources in keeping them healthy; academically, physically, socially and psychologically.

2. Transparency is important. There is fear, and in some cases, a climate of distrust that currently exists, particularly around topics like Critical Race Theory and inclusion. What do they mean? Are they code for something else? I want to focus on listening to understand the concerns, make sure there is timely and effective communication, and that the appropriate access to information is there.

3. The quality of our public education is a shared priority. We want to maintain Camp Hill’s reputation for excellence, and this encompasses the curriculum and programmatic offerings. We need to ensure that we’re preparing our students how to think—not what to think—to do so comprehensively, to take into account multiple perspectives, experiences and sources of information, in order to prepare them for an ever increasingly complex and diverse world.

Melanie Gurgiolo

Political Party: cross-filed

Age: 50

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Bachelor’s in elementary education

Occupation: Church education director

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I see no easy solutions to the partisanship that complicates some school board issues; it is a reality that school board members must accept. Fortunately, all six candidates for school director in Camp Hill cross-filed on the primary ballot, so those who are elected should follow through on their commitment to represent the entire community and student population rather than a specific constituency. School directors must educate themselves, listen to community voices, and work with fellow board members to develop solutions that best serve the district’s mission, while understanding that some individuals will hold strong opinions on issues and community members, and board colleagues will sometimes be disappointed by the board’s consensus.

School directors should work to provide a supportive and enriching educational experience for students of all backgrounds, from the highest achievers and those whose families have an abundance of resources to those who feel marginalized or need a helping hand in order to succeed in the classroom or to fully participate in extra-curricular activities. We must be fiscally responsible as we focus on ensuring that each student receives a quality education that prepares them well for their future – and these objectives should be pursued without partisanship or posturing.

Gregory Lamay

Political Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Bachelor’s in physics from St. Joseph’s University

Occupation: Construction manager

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

We need to recognize that these are just that, recent diversions from our primary responsibility of school boards. Without dismissing them, I would like to shift concentration back to approving sustainable budgets, limiting tax increases to the greatest extent possible, equipping our schools effectively and hiring the best teachers we can. The pandemic will in time pass, masks will be a thing of the past, rallying issues that are the focus of national news should become secondary to providing the highest quality education that we can. If we can take a little of the wind out of the sails on some of the hot button issues, I think we can agree on many other equally important topics, and we can then re-engage in productive dialogue on the stickier topics rather than argue which seems to be what is currently, more prevalent.

I have been a school board director in Camp Hill for eight years. The school district is the primary reason families move to Camp Hill; it is the primary driver for maintaining high property values. I will not yield on principle for certain topics, but I will stay focused on what I think is our primary job.

David LaTorre

Political Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Master's from Ball State University; Bachelor's from St. Francis University

Occupation: Principal of La Torre Communications

Website: Facebook: La Torre for School Board (@LaTorreSchoolBoard)

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

It's important for us to remember that we're all part of a community with diverse thoughts, ideas and opinions. But we all have one thing in common: Our children come first before anything, especially politics. This is a sacred trust. Camp Hill is a wonderful place to call home.

We all can learn from one another. If elected, it's my job to bring our community together. To do this, I'll meet with anyone from any party or background, whether they voted for me or not. We all have good ideas. I’ll seek respectful dialogue to address our problems so Camp Hill can find common ground on many of these issues. To do this, we need to improve transparency with the public. I'll begin this effort by putting together a plan to improve transparency with the board. I want to see more public events where families can interact with the Board, share ideas and learn from each other.

Karen Mallah

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 51

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Bachelor’s from Barnard College; doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Denver

Occupation: Senior Quality Director/Licensed psychologist

Website: Karen Mallah for Camp Hill School Board Director — Facebook

Endorsements: Camp Hill Democrats

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I believe that honest and respectful discussions that promote understanding are the way forward. These will help us to recognize that we have common goals, including health, safety and positive outcomes for our students and our community. Discussions may not always be comfortable, and solutions may not be simple; but finding common ground is essential. We need to support our fabulous faculty and staff, who work so hard with our children to fuel their curiosity, ensure educational integrity and help them build skills every day. Learning about the predicaments (historic and current) and perspectives of those both similar and different from us helps everyone to develop a more global understanding of society, as well as deeper empathy and self-awareness. Ultimately, I believe the purpose of a good education is for every student to reach their potential and thrive, so that he/she/they graduate with the confidence, knowledge, critical thinking skills and motivation to always do their best, as well as to appreciate excellence in others. I am certain that at our school board meetings, all of the school directors and all of the people who speak during public comment, want students to succeed in our increasingly complex and diverse world.

Pete Regan

Political Party: Republican

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: master of fine arts

Occupation: sales

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

Any rifts that may exist between school boards and parents and other stakeholders can be alleviated to a great extent through more board transparency and greater school board focus on education, not indoctrination.

Here in Camp Hill, starting on Nov. 10, 2020, at the school board’s curriculum committee meeting, a major push to institute CRT in our schools was begun. This attempt to take over our schools has been divisive and the opposite of transparent, and it must be stopped.

