Election Preview 2021: Camp Hill Borough Council

Camp Hill Borough Council has four 4-year seats and one 2-year seat open, and none of the elected officials are on the November ballot.

Only Republican David Still, who was appointed in June, is looking to stay on the council. Still, who is seeking a 4-year seat, did not return a request for comment.

Seven candidates altogether are on the ballot for the four 4-year seats. Along with Still, the Sentinel did not receive information from Republican Pat Basom or Democrat Emily Smith.

Two candidates are vying to fill the rest of term Still temporarily filled. For the 2-year seat, Republican candidate Bryan Burton did not return a request for information.

Here is a look at the candidates for both seats:

Council 2-year seat

Sherry Bowman

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 53

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: doctorate in business administration from Penn State University; bachelor's in business analysis from Penn State

Occupation: Director of customer insights and marketing analytics

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

Given that Camp Hill is located within the growing Central PA region, the first thing that I would address is the updating of a Comprehensive Plan for the community, coupled with the re-establishment of a fully-functioning planning commission. We need to stop using our planning commission as a "reactive commission." We cannot afford planning-related mistakes or a lack of purposeful execution. Most importantly, my primary goal is to be a worthy steward of taxpayer money. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the Camp Hill borough community.

Council 4-year seat

David D. Buell

Political Party: Republican

Age: 56

Residence: Camp Hill

Occupation: Financial services agent

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

I will work to preserve the Single-Family Home Zoning Ordinance and thwart efforts to dismantle the municipal police department that have been popular with Democrat municipal leaders.

Mercedes Evans

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 36

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Bachelor's in Spanish language, minor in political science

Occupation: Executive assistant

Endorsements: Second Generation; Turn SCPA Blue

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

Trust between residents and their municipal government is essential to having a thriving community, and that trust is built on a foundation of transparency. I want to set the right tone from the beginning by proactively conveying the improvements residents should expect from the new council. These improvements include clear and centralized communication, proactively engaging residents when vital changes are proposed, and exceeding the minimum requirements of the Sunshine Act to maximize meeting participation.

With some adjustments like consistently livestreaming public meetings, posting meeting agendas 3+ days in advance, providing meeting highlights, quicker turnover of phone and email inquiries, and modernizing the borough website, the new council can set a tone of commitment to transparency. My 14+ years of public sector experience have ingrained in me the importance of transparency and accountability, and I plan to bring those values to Camp Hill Borough Council.

Michele Forbes

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 59

Residence: Camp Hill

Website: Facebook/VoteMicheleForbes

Endorsements: Camp Hill Democrats; Capital Region Stands Up

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

My first goal is to communicate the workings of borough council and its committees to the community. Residents should have easily accessible information with the time and ability to give feedback or get clarification before decisions are made. Meetings should continue virtually, as well as in person, to accommodate our busy lives. We need an additional place to advertise and communicate.

My goal is to be your voice as we make the best decisions for our wonderful borough.

Jennifer Hoover

Political Party: Democratic

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Master's in legal studies from California University of Pennsylvania; bachelor's in public policy from Penn State University

Occupation: Director of governmental relations/Open Records officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education

Website: Facebook @hoover4camphill

Endorsements: Camp Hill Democrats

If elected, what issue would you like to address first in your community?

Results from conversations with residents and a community survey reveal what they most want me to address first in our community — public safety on our streets and sidewalks.

We are designated a bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly community, yet I often hear residents' pleas for our borough to slow speeds, boost safety and enforce sidewalk maintenance/repair. When parents (such as myself) worry over traffic-related danger, we become more convinced that it is unsafe for our children to walk/bike to and from school, choosing to drive them instead. By driving, we contribute to traffic congestion and traffic danger surrounding our schools. And when our borough does not enforce sidewalk maintenance/repair for residents and business owners alike, pedestrians opt to walk on streets.

I am ready to tackle these issues, beginning with assessing the walkability and accessibility of our streets and sidewalks. What's more, working with the police department to find solutions, e.g., a bicycle and pedestrian education program, is critical to supporting walking and biking. Examining how we can use and implement design to deter speeding could also be effective. Securing grant funding to benefit residents and business owners in their sidewalk repairs is also among my goals.

