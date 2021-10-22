Election Preview 2021: Big Spring School Board

A number of incumbents are looking to reclaim their seats on the Big Spring School Board, but only two seats on the board are contested in November.

Incumbent David Gutshall is the only candidate on the ballot for the Lower Mifflin Township seat on the board, while incumbent Robert Over is the only balloted candidate for the Newville seat.

Incumbent Republican Alexis Blasco-Hurley will have to defend the Upper Mifflin Township seat from a Democartic challenger. Blasco-Hurley did not respond to a request for information.

There are two candidates vying for the Cooke & Penn Township seat on the board. Democratic candidate Terri Myers did not respond to a request for information.

Here are the candidates for the two contested seats:

Cooke & Penn Township seat

John Wardle

Political Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: Penn Township

Education: Big Spring High School graduate; Penn State University graduate; master’s from Penn State and Millersville

Occupation: Retired teacher and coach of 33 years; coach driver for Wolf’s Bus Lines; president and firefighter with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Co.

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I believe that we must Stand Strong and be unified as a school district and community. Our children’s future is my top priority. We must do all we can to keep all students in school five days a week.

Their academics and extra school activities is helping them prepare for citizenship in our society. Each student is special and has right to a quality education. I value input from the community and students. I listen to viewpoints and make decisions based on keeping our students safe. We will be measured by our children’s success.

Working together we can continue to be a “Bulldog Proud Community.”

Upper Mifflin seat

Ursus Fedin

Political Party: Democratic

Age: 26

Residence: Upper Mifflin Township

Education: Bachelor’s in English; Associate’s of Applied Business in Accounting

What do you think are solution(s) to the recent rift between parents and school boards in light of larger political stances on masks, critical race theory, inclusion, etc.?

I think clarity is the best option to satisfy constituents across all localities. There is no one-size-fits-all answer that would answer every concern, but it is the school board’s duty to effectively and quickly communicate expectations and requirements to everyone affected. As the school district holds its students accountable for matters like academic performance and dress codes, school board meetings can serve as a forum to respectfully discuss relevant issues. If within the purview of the board (and not governed by a higher level of government), decisions can be made and policy issued to reflect the district’s overall interests. The driving force with these decisions should be what best promotes an unrivaled quality of education—an education that benefits the many.

