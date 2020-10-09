Election 2020 Preview: Few uncontested races on ballot

Nearly all of the races for political seats on the November ballot in Cumberland County will be contested, whether that be for president of the United States or for a seat in the state General Assembly.

A number of the races for seats in the House of Representatives were uncontested in the primary, but those single candidates from each party ticket will face each other in the general election.

The only two races across the county that will not be contested are both House seats.

Republican Rep. Torren Ecker ran unopposed in the primary and will again run unopposed in November in his attempt to seek re-election for the 193rd Legislative District. The district covers South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Penn Township, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as northern Adams County. Ecker himself is from Hamilton Township, Adams County.

Perry Stambaugh is likely a shoe-in for the 86th Legislative District seat. The district covers all of Perry County, as well as parts of Cumberland County including Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township.