Election 2020 Preview: 92nd Legislative District

After an uncontested race on both ballots in the primary, voters will get to choose from two candidates for the 92nd Legislative District seat.
The district covers only Monroe Township in Cumberland County, along with parts of York County.
Democratic candidate Douglas Ross did not return requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s Election Preview. Here is a look at the Republican incumbent:
Dawn W. Keefer
Political Party: Republican
Age: 47
Residence: Franklin Township, York County
Education: Bachelor’s in government and politics from George Mason University
Occupation: State representative
Endorsements: National Federation of Independent Businesses, FARMERS, Associated Builders & Contractors, Americans for Prosperity, Firearm Owners Against Crime
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
The instability of Pennsylvania’s finances is the most important issue facing the 92nd District, as well as the Commonwealth. While a poll of constituents might not rank the state’s finances as number one, all of their issue roads would certainly lead to it.
Pennsylvania’s pension system has an unfunded liability of remarkable proportion and questionable management practices that continue to cause higher contribution rates for school districts, and this causes—you guessed it—higher property taxes. State budget spending increases every year beyond the rate of inflation, causing funding gaps and compromising the stability of programs and services many Pennsylvanians depend upon. The allegiance to current government operations and the status quo costs the state billions and leads to higher taxes and fees for all Pennsylvanians.
I, and a few of my colleagues, introduced and passed a package of pension reform bills in the House that would codify best practices such as stress testing, removing collars and transparency, and would restructure the two pension boards for more efficient planning and management of investments. Some of those bills have moved to the Senate and others await a full vote on the House floor.
Additionally, I have successfully defeated numerous attempts to shift spending outside of Pa.’s general fund budget and into special fund accounts, which operates outside of legislative purview. I have authored legislation to provide financial savings in both the unemployment compensation system and in the state’s Medicaid system.
Poor fiscal stewardship and irresponsible budgeting practices by the Commonwealth saddles Pennsylvanians with expenses that are unsustainable. Without measured spending controls and sound fiscal management, property tax relief will remain a pipe-dream. This is why I have been, and will remain, a fiscal hawk when it comes to our state’s finances; Pennsylvanians deserves better.
