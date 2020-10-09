Election 2020 Preview: 92nd Legislative District

The instability of Pennsylvania’s finances is the most important issue facing the 92nd District, as well as the Commonwealth. While a poll of constituents might not rank the state’s finances as number one, all of their issue roads would certainly lead to it.

Pennsylvania’s pension system has an unfunded liability of remarkable proportion and questionable management practices that continue to cause higher contribution rates for school districts, and this causes—you guessed it—higher property taxes. State budget spending increases every year beyond the rate of inflation, causing funding gaps and compromising the stability of programs and services many Pennsylvanians depend upon. The allegiance to current government operations and the status quo costs the state billions and leads to higher taxes and fees for all Pennsylvanians.

I, and a few of my colleagues, introduced and passed a package of pension reform bills in the House that would codify best practices such as stress testing, removing collars and transparency, and would restructure the two pension boards for more efficient planning and management of investments. Some of those bills have moved to the Senate and others await a full vote on the House floor.