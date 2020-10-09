Election 2020 Preview: 88th Legislative District

A Democratic challenger is looking to unseat a long-time Republican incumbent in the 88th Legislative District.
The district covers Upper and Lower Allen townships, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, New Cumberland, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg.
Democrat Tara Shakespeare did not return requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s Election Preview. Here is a closer look at the incumbent:
Sheryl M. Delozier
Political Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Lower Allen Township
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and domestic government from the University of Delaware; master’s from Penn State University
Occupation: State representative
Website: Votedelozier.com
Endorsement: PA Troopers Association; FOP Keystone Lodge 41; National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB); Firearms Owners Against Crime; PA Farm Bureau
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
During my time in the legislature, I have worked hard to provide balanced, fair and real solutions to the difficult and complex issues facing our state and local communities. When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania and the West Shore communities that I am so proud to represent, I did what the constituents elected me to do. I recognized the important issue facing our area and went to work to provide balanced, fair and real solutions for our children, families, seniors and job creators:
- Securing personal protective equipment for our frontline workers
- Increasing financial assistance for hospitals, nursing homes, vaccine development and virus testing
- Passing crucial telemedicine legislation to allow the delivery of health care services online
- Expanding protections for our first responders who are putting their lives on the line to protect us
- Pushing to safely reopen Pennsylvania businesses and get residents back to work using CDC guidelines
- Securing additional funding for our children’s education without raising taxes
I am truly humbled and privileged to represent the 88th District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, and I would be honored to earn your vote (whether in person or by mail) on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
