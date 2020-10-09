Election 2020 Preview: 87th Legislative District

The most important issue we are facing as a district is keeping everyone as healthy as possible through flu season and the pandemic. This issue is not just about physical health, but financial and emotional health, as well. Three out of four people in Pennsylvania have been financially impacted in one way or another by COVID-19. We all know how our emotional health can suffer when we are struggling financially, and many are suffering with grief over loved ones lost to COVID-19.

I would start with listening to the people in our district about what resources would be useful to them. I would work with schools and municipal elected officials to assess needs on that level, and I would advocate for support from our representatives in Washington, DC. I would figure out what it is that needs to happen for COVID-19 testing to be easily accessible for all who wish to be tested, for masks and PPE to be available to those who cannot afford to buy them, and to work toward affordable quality health care for all. We must put people first, without dividing our communities, without politicizing safety and without careless regard for life.