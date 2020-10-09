Election 2020 Preview: 87th Legislative District

One of the most heated primary battles in June was on the Democratic ticket for the 87th Legislative District, where three candidates looked to challenge the district incumbent.
The general election race has been narrowed just down to two candidates who aim to represent the district that covers part of Silver Spring Township and all of Hampden Township, East Pennsboro Township and Camp Hill.
Here is a look at the two candidates:
Nicole Miller
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 43
Residence: Hampden Township
Education: Graduated Honesdale High School in 1994; attended Mansfield University studying criminal justice and psychology
Occupation: Orthodontic technician; server in the restaurant industry; stay-at-home mom, depending on the needs of my children and family through the years.
Website: VoteNicMiller.com
Endorsements: SEIU State Council; Conservation Voters of PA; Clean Water Action Fund; Working Families Party; Moms Demand Action Recommended Gun Sense Candidate
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
The most important issue we are facing as a district is keeping everyone as healthy as possible through flu season and the pandemic. This issue is not just about physical health, but financial and emotional health, as well. Three out of four people in Pennsylvania have been financially impacted in one way or another by COVID-19. We all know how our emotional health can suffer when we are struggling financially, and many are suffering with grief over loved ones lost to COVID-19.
I would start with listening to the people in our district about what resources would be useful to them. I would work with schools and municipal elected officials to assess needs on that level, and I would advocate for support from our representatives in Washington, DC. I would figure out what it is that needs to happen for COVID-19 testing to be easily accessible for all who wish to be tested, for masks and PPE to be available to those who cannot afford to buy them, and to work toward affordable quality health care for all. We must put people first, without dividing our communities, without politicizing safety and without careless regard for life.
Greg Rothman
Political Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Silver Spring Township
Education: Cumberland Valley High School Class of 1985; bachelor’s degree from University of Massachusetts/Amherst (1989); master’s from Johns Hopkins University (2005); U.S. Marine Corps from 1991-2001
Occupation: Real estate and legislator
Website: www.gregrothman.com
Endorsements: Pennsylvania Trooper Association; National Federation of Independent Businesses; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; National Rifle Association; Cumberland County Sheriff Ron Anderson
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I would have answered that the most important issue facing our district was traffic congestion and transportation. The tremendous growth we have seen in the last 25 years has placed stress on our infrastructure, roads, streets and highways. As a member of the House Transportation Committee, I have worked to improve both congestion and safety on our roadways.
The COVID crisis changed everything in our lives. I protected lives and freedoms as a U.S. Marine and now I am fighting to protect our lives and livelihoods during these unprecedented times. I led a successful business and know how the economy works. I pushed to safely reopen Pennsylvania businesses and get residents back to work using CDC guidelines, secure personal protective equipment for our frontline workers, expanded protections for the first responders who are putting their lives on the line to protect, increased financial assistance for hospitals, nursing homes, vaccine development and virus testing and secured additional funding for our children’s education without raising your taxes.
America is the freest and most exceptional country in the history of the world. We have defeated colonialism, slavery, succession, fascism, socialism and communism. We will prevail over this crisis as well, so long as we are free to do so.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!