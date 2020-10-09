Election 2020 Preview: 31st Senatorial District

Endorsements: There are more than 30 total, but five highlights are Fight for Reform, PSEA, Working Families Party, Conservation Voters PA, AFL-CIO

What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

This crisis has raised awareness around our struggling health care system, the fragility of our social safety nets, and the importance of our public schools. One of the major struggles of this pandemic has been the overloaded unemployment system and the fear of so many families that they might not have enough money to pay their rent/mortgage and buy food.

We need an agenda in Harrisburg that focuses on the needs of working people. That means paid sick and family leave, a livable wage for all workers, and health care that isn’t tied to employment. It means fairly funded public schools that have the means to help students achieve, even during a crisis. It means environmental policies that allow us to maintain our now-safer air quality, and infrastructure investments that allow more Pennsylvanians access to broadband and public transportation.

Mike Regan

Political Party: Republican