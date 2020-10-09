Election 2020 Preview: 199th Legislative District

When former state Rep. Stephen Bloom decided to seek higher office in 2018, leaving the 199th Legislative District seat up for grabs, the race attracted Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians.
For this year’s general election, the race will again be contested.
The 199th Legislative District covers Carlisle, Dickinson Township, North Middleton Township, West Pennsboro Township, Middlesex Township, Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, Upper and Lower Frankford townships, Newville and part of Silver Spring Township.
Here are the candidates for the seat:
Janelle Kayla Crossley
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 62
Residence: Newville
Education: graduate of Cedar Cliff High school, Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School and Foley-Belsaw Institute of Locksmithing in River Falls, Wisconsin; had management and supervisory training from Mellon Bank
Occupation: Semi-retired 25 years in health care facilities management; currently work at Community CARES emergency shelter
Website: https://janelleforpa199.com
Endorsements: District Council 89 AFSCME, AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA); End Citizens United Let America Vote; Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction; and Trans United Fund.
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
There are of course many issues I consider important, but if I have to choose one, I will start with nursing home care and staffing. Twenty percent of the population is senior citizens in our district. We have several nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior care, and continuing care facilities in the 199th. Having worked in health care facility management for 25 years before semi-retiring, I have seen first-hand the problems.
Improvement of patient care should be uppermost in the minds of medical care personnel, along with improved staffing. Most days, nursing home staffing levels are below what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) expects. This is when quality-of-care problems are going to emerge.
Waiting times for all services should be minimized. Patient information and instruction should be made noticeably clear. Communication with the patient and the family can avoid a lot of frustration and anxiety. Lack of adequately trained personnel and adequate training facilities is a major problem. Having a uniform basic curriculum would help bring about standardization.
And finally, low wages and poor training make it hard to keep well-trained personnel and staff causing nursing home staffing levels to fall below CMS expectations.
Barbara Gleim
Political Party: Republican
Age: 56
Residence: Middlesex Township
Education: Bachelor’s in political science from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland; master’s of business administration in food and agriculture from Delaware Valley University
Occupation: Legislator in PA House of Representatives, 199th District
Website: www.BarbGleim.com
Endorsements: FARMER, Associated Builders and Contractors, PA Realtors Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Energy Transfer
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
The most important issue facing the district is the health and safety of the people in our community, while reopening and getting back to normal lives. We need to protect those who are most at risk for COVID-19, provide our frontline workers with PPE and allow our businesses to safely open.
One area that is most concerning is the issue of the mental health of our seniors and our physically and mentally disabled. Many of the shutdowns that we have witnessed have had a dramatic impact on mental health issues resulting in an increase in suicide, drug abuse, anxiety and depression. Six months into the pandemic, we have leveled COVID-19 cases and we have identified those who are vulnerable.
If re-elected, I would continue to push for a safe reopening of our state and district, and work with community leaders to identify and eliminate state regulations that would hinder that goal. The main issue facing all facets of reopening is limited COVID-19 liability protections, and I have one of two bills in the state House that would advance that initiative. I would address unemployment, promote telemedicine and broadband expansion, and continue to fight for our liberties under our great Constitution.
