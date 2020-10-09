Election 2020 Preview: 199th Legislative District

Endorsements: District Council 89 AFSCME, AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA); End Citizens United Let America Vote; Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction; and Trans United Fund.

What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?

There are of course many issues I consider important, but if I have to choose one, I will start with nursing home care and staffing. Twenty percent of the population is senior citizens in our district. We have several nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior care, and continuing care facilities in the 199th. Having worked in health care facility management for 25 years before semi-retiring, I have seen first-hand the problems.

Improvement of patient care should be uppermost in the minds of medical care personnel, along with improved staffing. Most days, nursing home staffing levels are below what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) expects. This is when quality-of-care problems are going to emerge.