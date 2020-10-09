Election 2020 Preview: 13th Congressional District

After a fierce Republican primary battle in 2018 to take the nomination and eventually the seat of the newly formed 13th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. John Joyce will again see opposition on the ballot in this year’s general election.
The 13th Congressional District covers a wide swath of southcentral to western Pennsylvania, including Adams, Bedford, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. In Cumberland County, the municipalities that fall in this district are parts of North Middleton Township and all of Dickinson Township, West Pennsboro Township, Penn Township, Cooke Township, Newville, Upper and Lower Frankford townships, Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, North and South Newton townships, Hopewell Township, Newburg, Southampton Township, Shippensburg Township and Shippensburg Borough.
Here are the candidates vying for the seat:
Dr. John Joyce
Political Party: Republican
Age: 63
Residence: Frankstown, Blair County
Education: Bacehlor’s degree in biology from Penn State University: earned an M.D. at Temple University; completed a 3-year internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital followed by a residency in dermatology at Johns Hopkins, finishing as chief resident
Occupation: U.S. Congressman (PA-13)
Website: JohnJoyceForCongress.com;
Endorsements: Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Sportsmen for the Future; earned a top rating from the Susan B. Anthony List, Heritage Action for America and the Club for Growth; and recognized as “Taxpayer Superhero” by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
The coronavirus crisis created unprecedented challenges for American families, workers, schools, health care teams and small businesses. Every day, I am fighting to get Pennsylvanians safely back to work, children safely back into the classroom, and our economy back on the right track.
In the CARES Act, Congress provided targeted relief to Americans. In addition to direct assistance for American families, the Paycheck Protection Program helped more than 170,000 small businesses in Pennsylvania weather this storm – saving millions of jobs and supporting hardworking families. Livelihoods are on the line. We will rebuild our economy and renew the American dream for generations to come.
I’m also proud to serve on the China Task Force and to help lead our strategy to combat the Chinese Communist Party and ensure that America never allows another pandemic to reach our shores. By moving our supply chains back to America – and away from the hostile Chinese Communist regime – we can strengthen our national security and create American jobs for American workers. Now more than ever, it is important that we defend our values, counter the Chinese government’s growing threats, and secure America’s leadership for the 21st century.
Todd Rowley
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 56
Residence: Donegal Township, Westmoreland County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland
Occupation: Retired FBI Special Agent; currently a substitute teacher (K-12)
Website: www.toddrowleyforcongress.com
Endorsements: United Mine Workers of America (UMWA); PA AFL-CIO; United Auto Workers (UAW); PA Professional Fire Fighters Association; U.S. Sen. Bob Casey
What do you think is the most important issue that Congress must address?
As our country struggles to fully manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the resultant public health and economic crisis continues. Congress, in a bipartisan manner, must provide the national leadership that has been missing during the past nearly 10 months of this devastating crisis.
The representatives in Congress must demonstrate the political will and courage to find common ground and compromise for the common good. With bipartisan leadership, we can begin to heal as a country and restore public health, rebuild our economy and address the many issues Congress needs to resolve – jobs; Social Security and Medicare; health care; education; social injustice and racial inequality; police and criminal justice reform; immigration; climate change; veterans and our military; foreign policy; electoral and campaign finance reform.
Our country’s future depends upon finding our way back to a national sense of unity and a Congress that functions for the benefit of the American people. As a member of Congress, I will work every day with a desire and willingness to work across the aisle, to speak truth to power, and to always place the interests of our country and the American people above political party, any individual political leader or personal self-interest.
