Election 2020 Preview: 13th Congressional District

Occupation: U.S. Congressman (PA-13)

Endorsements: Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Sportsmen for the Future; earned a top rating from the Susan B. Anthony List, Heritage Action for America and the Club for Growth; and recognized as “Taxpayer Superhero” by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste

What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The coronavirus crisis created unprecedented challenges for American families, workers, schools, health care teams and small businesses. Every day, I am fighting to get Pennsylvanians safely back to work, children safely back into the classroom, and our economy back on the right track.

In the CARES Act, Congress provided targeted relief to Americans. In addition to direct assistance for American families, the Paycheck Protection Program helped more than 170,000 small businesses in Pennsylvania weather this storm – saving millions of jobs and supporting hardworking families. Livelihoods are on the line. We will rebuild our economy and renew the American dream for generations to come.