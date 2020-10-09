Election 2020 Preview: 10th Congressional District

The 10th Congressional District is one of the seats being closely watched on a national scale heading into the general election.

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision redrew the Congressional districts in 2018, the newly formed 10th Congressional District has been eyed by Democrats as a possible opportunity to shift the Republican stronghold to blue.

The district covers the eastern half of Cumberland County, all of Dauphin County and northern York County, including the City of York. Cumberland County municipalities in the district are the southern portion of North Middleton Township and all of Carlisle Borough, South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Middlesex Township, Silver Spring Township, Monroe Township, Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Lower and Upper Allen townships, East Pennsboro Township, Wormleysburg, New Cumberland and Lemoyne.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated his Democratic challenger, George Scott, in 2018, but he’ll again face opposition for his seat.

Perry did not return requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s election preview. Here is a look at this Democratic challenger:

Eugene DePasquale

Political Party: Democratic