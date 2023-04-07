Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 5 min ago 0 1 of 10 People participate in the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk on Good Friday in Carlisle. The walk visited multiple locations in the borough. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel A crowd crosses North Hanover Street in Carlisle as it walks to Community Cares from New Life Community Church during the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Deaconess Mary Lee Scott of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, upper right, offers a prayer during the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel People cross North Hanover Street as they walk to St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Carlisle during the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk on Good Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel People enter the courtyard at St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Carlisle during the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk visited multiple locations in the borough and ended at the Saint Patrick Shrine Church on East Pomfret Street. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel People assembled at New Life Community Church in Carlisle at the start of the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk on Good Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Senior Pastor Ryan Brown of New Life Community Church offers the opening prayer during the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk on Good Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Connections Pastor Jaylene Shannon of New Life Community Church, center, offers a prayer during the 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk in Carlisle drew people of all ages. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2023 Ecumenical Stations of the Cross Walk was held on Good Friday in Carlisle. The walk visited multiple locations in the borough. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Christianity Religion Art Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Angel Reese defends gesture toward Caitlin Clark after LSU title win, calls out double standard The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions. Downtown Carlisle Association plans to ring in New Year with all new event Main Street Manager Stacey Gould said the event will "not be comparable" to First Night Carlisle, a New Year event that previously took place … Police: 14-year-old New Cumberland juvenile attempted to stab two other minors Police said the teen attempted to stab a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old in the 1100 block of Drexel Hills Boulevard Monday before being interru… Former Carlisle nurse sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for sexual assault, recording patients A former nurse who used to work at UPMC Carlisle was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients and secretly v… 'Nothing but positive': Mechanicsburg's Will Hummel overcomes limitations of HCU to produce on pitching mound Will Hummel has lived with homocystinuria, a condition where the body can't process methionine, his entire life. It's not limiting him, especi…