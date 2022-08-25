Eastern League: Young, Garcia homer again for Harrisburg in win over Erie

Home runs from Andrew Young and Wilson Garcia paced the Harrisburg Senators to a victory over the Erie SeaWolves for the second consecutive night Thursday at FNB Field.

Young’s two-run home run in the first inning and Garcia’s three-run shot in the sixth accounted for all the runs in the 5-2 win for the Senators (46-70), who claimed back-to-back victories for the first time since Aug.13-14.

In a rehab start, Harrisburg’s Seth Romero pitched two innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking none. Gerrardo Carrillo earned the win after recording the final two outs in the sixth inning.

Gage Workman went 2 for 4 for the SeaWolves (69-48), briefly tying the game with an RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning. Erie starter Reese Olson took the loss, charged with all five runs while allowing five hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Harrisburg looks to extend its winning streak when it hosts Erie again in the fourth game of a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.