Eagle Scout project helps recognize graves of 170 veterans

Of all my beats with The Sentinel, history is my favorite. I delight in being able to bring to life stories of the past that have been lost or forgotten. I also enjoy turning the spotlight on individuals and groups who work hard to uncover and/or preserve history.

A Boy Scout, Casey Essig noticed how there were more flags than flag holders each time his troop was called upon to decorate the graves of veterans buried in the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery. He knew that some of the honored dead were being overlooked and missed.

Rather than let it go, he launched an effort to identify every veteran buried within the first 11 rows of the graveyard. Essig deserves our recognition and our thanks.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.