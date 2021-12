Young can pick off passes from opposing quarterbacks on the football field and frequently finds the back of the net on the turf in lacrosse. But swishing 3-pointers on the hardwood may be his most signature trademark. The Thundering Herd forward drained 23 treys last season while averaging 17.2 points per game, the best in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth. He helped marshal Carlisle to an 8-8 record last year.