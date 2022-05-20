You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
Dotty
President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.
Check out the Cumberland County primary election results.
Cambria Place housing development gets approval for Walnut Bottom corridor; deli drive-thru approved
The project’s first phase comprises 60 town houses, seven apartment buildings comprising a total of 363 apartments, a community center, club house, five 10-unit garage buildings, and parking.
Instead of using Bellaire Drive, drivers would need to take alternative routes to access Carlisle High School off West Penn Street or Wilson Middle School off Waggoner’s Gap Road.
As of 5:30 p.m., PPL says about 1,800 customers in Carlisle are still without power after an outage a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"Scales has been like a landmark in Carlisle for a lot of people, so we’re just going to hopefully be able to put our own mark on the town in that location," South Side Deli Owner Billy Barnett said.
Eric Storms and Kathleen Calvert acquired the South Hanover Street property in 2015 and hope to finish the seven-year renovation process by the end of the year.
Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say stole jewelry in an armed robbery late Tuesday afternoon at the Capital City Mall.
Wednesday morning, after 33 years of being involved with high school football, and four years into his second stint with the Patriots, Frank Gay resigned as head coach at Red Land.
Carlisle school board set to vote Thursday on appointment of Colleen Friend as the new superintendent
Pending board approval, Friend will begin her duties as chief executive on July 1 with a starting salary of $167,500.