COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career in radio was made and then undone by his acid tongue, has died. He was 79.
Imus died Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve, according to a statement issued by his family. Deirdre, his wife of 25 years, and his son Wyatt, 21, were at his side, and his son Lt. Zachary Don Cates was returning from military service overseas.
Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Bill Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone. But he was vilified and fired after describing a women’s college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”
His April 2007 crack about the mostly black Rutgers squad crossed a line that Imus had long straddled as his rants catapulted him to prominence. The remark was heard coast to coast on 60 radio stations and the MSNBC cable network.
Despite repeated apologies, Imus — just 10 years earlier named one of Time Magazine’s 25 most influential Americans — became a pariah for a remark that he acknowledged was “completely inappropriate ... thoughtless and stupid.”
His radio show was yanked eight days later by CBS Radio.
Imus’ on-air persona was tempered by his off-air philanthropy, raising more than $40 million for groups including the CJ Foundation for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. He ran a New Mexico ranch for dying children.
A pediatric medical center bearing Imus’ name was opened at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.
Only at age 28 did Imus appear on the airwaves. His caustic persona, though it would later serve him well, was initially a problem: Imus was canned by a small station in Stockton, California, for uttering the word “hell.”
Imus, moving to larger California stations, earned Billboard’s “Disc Jockey of the Year” award for medium-sized markets.
His next stop was Cleveland, where he won DJ of the year for large markets. By 1971, he was doing the morning drive-time show on WNBC-AM in New York. Imus brought along a destructive taste for vodka, along with a growing reputation for irascibility.
In 1977, Imus was dismissed by WNBC and dispatched to Cleveland. Within two years, though, he turned disaster into triumph, returning to New York and adding a new vice: cocaine. While his career turned around, his first marriage (which produced four daughters) fell apart.
Imus struggled with addiction until a 1987 stint at a Florida alcohol rehabilitation center, coming out just as WNBC became the all-sports station WFAN, which retained Imus’ nonsports show as its morning anchor.
Time Magazine named Imus one of the 25 Most Influential People in America, and he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.
He outraged guests at the annual Radio and Television Correspondents Association Dinner in 1996, cracking wise about Clinton’s extramarital activities as the first lady sat stone-faced nearby.
Imus remarried in December 1994, to the former Deirdre Coleman. They had one son, Wyatt.