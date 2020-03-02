PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 0

PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 25 (leaders: Benton and Southern Columbia, 3)

District 4 is one of the districts where no clear dominant school stands out.

Although Benton sits at the top of the pack with 30 total state medals, Southern Columbia is right on its heels with 22. One could argue that Benton is the clear force in the district with the club consistently putting up points at the state level. Southern Columbia, on the other hand, found something that clicked around 2014, finishing second in the state team dual championships each of the last three years.

Coltin Fought (2011, 145-27) preceded Colt Cotton, who is arguably Benton's top wrestler of the 2010s. Fought won his first state gold in his senior year, nabbing a second-place medal the year prior.

For Southern Columbia, the Lane brothers take the spotlight.

Jaret, the younger brother, had a bit more success than older brother Kent at states. Jaret secured back-to-back gold medals in 2017 and 2018, while also adding a silver medal to his trophy case in 2016. Kent tallied his first, and only, state title in 2015 after getting silver the year prior.