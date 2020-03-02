District 5/6

PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 0

PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 30 (leaders: Mifflin County and Central Mountain, 3)

Mid-Penn teams are more than familiar with Mifflin County and State College wrestlers out of District 6.

The Huskies were bolstered by the Hidlay brothers, who dominated the region in the mid-2010s with a combined six state medals. Younger brother Trent probably has a slight edge with two golds and a silver, but Hayden (149-15) set the tone with sixth, bronze and gold in his last three seasons.

But other than the Huskies, 3A wrestling out of D6 struggled in the last decade. The Little Lions, backyard neighbors with Penn State’s monstrous national powerhouse program, hit a lull in recent years, according to Eric Knopsnyder, who works with PaPowerWrestling.com and has covered wrestling for around 15 years.

“I think Mifflin County had a really good decade,” Knopsnyder said. “I think the others, it was probably a down decade.”

And then there’s D5, led by Chestnut Ridge, a program that Boiling Springs’ topped in the team dual championships in 2015 for the Bubblers’ first and only title.