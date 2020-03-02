District 5/6

PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 0
PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 30 (leaders: Mifflin County and Central Mountain, 3)
Mid-Penn teams are more than familiar with Mifflin County and State College wrestlers out of District 6.
The Huskies were bolstered by the Hidlay brothers, who dominated the region in the mid-2010s with a combined six state medals. Younger brother Trent probably has a slight edge with two golds and a silver, but Hayden (149-15) set the tone with sixth, bronze and gold in his last three seasons.
But other than the Huskies, 3A wrestling out of D6 struggled in the last decade. The Little Lions, backyard neighbors with Penn State’s monstrous national powerhouse program, hit a lull in recent years, according to Eric Knopsnyder, who works with PaPowerWrestling.com and has covered wrestling for around 15 years.
“I think Mifflin County had a really good decade,” Knopsnyder said. “I think the others, it was probably a down decade.”
And then there’s D5, led by Chestnut Ridge, a program that Boiling Springs’ topped in the team dual championships in 2015 for the Bubblers’ first and only title.
CR is buttressed by “the five families,” as Knopsnyder called it, and the Young Guns wrestling program which has developed into one of the state’s premier youth clubs for developing top-end wrestling talent.
It led to a banner decade for the tiny district, which had just 11 teams score points at the PIAA individual championships in the past decade.
“[The decade has] actually been really strong for them. It’s such a small, rural district, and these are all really small schools. A lot of them struggle to fill weight classes,” Knopsnyder said. “The fact that they’ve had a state champ in there is pretty good.”
Chestnut Ridge and North Star have each produced two state champs, and D5 as a whole produced six champions in the 2010s.
The 20s may belong to a new team, though, Knopsnyder said. D6’s Forest Hills “is the team everyone is talking about,” he said, adding that the school district produced several junior high state champs last year. Mason Gibson is FloWrestling’s top junior high wrestler in any weight after winning the Super 32 title as an eighth-grader, becoming the only eighth-grader to win gold in the varsity division.