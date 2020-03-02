District 10

Austin Matthews is Reynolds' all-time best wrestler with a record of 184-17, a152-pound gold medal in 2013, 138 silver in 2012, 140 silver in 2011 and an eight-place medal at 130 in 2010. Currently, lightweight junior Gary Steen is arguably their best wrestler with a record of 41-1 at 113 pounds. He notched state gold in his freshman season and was third in the state last year.

While Reynolds draws the ire of some coaches for the number of transfers it has on the program — a topic Upson opted to avoid and former Boiling Springs head coach Rodney Wright voiced displeasure about — Upson also believes there's a unique mentality that has played a roll in Reynolds' dominance.

"For the longest time they did not have a wrestling room," Upson said. "They had to roll out mats every day in their gym and roll them back up at the end of practice and put them back. When you talk about blue collar, that’s the most blue collar thing you could do. You don’t even have a wrestling room and you’re probably one of the best teams in the state, and you don’t even have a wrestling room. They practice in a cafeteria. That’s insane.

"But, I think they like that because it’s almost like, ‘We’re tough and this is why we’re tough and we do the small things.’ They do the little things and they don’t cut any corners. Reynolds is an interesting one because all the others you can point to and say, ‘Look at these coaches, look at the tradition.’ Obviously, Reynolds has tradition, but there’s something else going on there. For a school that size they shouldn’t be as good as they are."

