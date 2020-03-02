PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 4 (leader: Reynolds, 3)
PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 23 (leader: Reynolds, 5)
Reynolds is undeniably District 10's powerhouse.
The Raiders have a strong record of getting really good wrestlers within their program, and it shows. They lead the district in state champions with eight and medals won with 40. The second winningest team is Saegertown with only 15 medals won and three state champions.
On paper, the Class 2A program does not seem like the typical state power. However, the team continues to produce championships year after year, taking the last three state team titles of the decade.
"They continue to pump out high-quality wrestlers. With a school of their size in the middle of nowhere, they’ve really found a way to get the best wrestlers in that area to their school," said Jeff Upson, founder of PAPowerWrestling.com. "They have an it factor that makes them Reynolds. Casey Taylor is a very, very good coach, but there’s something else there. There’s something in the water up in Reynolds, and there really is. They do better than what they’re expected to."
At the individual level, the Raiders have pumped out 23 Top 3 finishes in the last decade, and you can expect to see them add to that list this season.
Austin Matthews is Reynolds' all-time best wrestler with a record of 184-17, a152-pound gold medal in 2013, 138 silver in 2012, 140 silver in 2011 and an eight-place medal at 130 in 2010. Currently, lightweight junior Gary Steen is arguably their best wrestler with a record of 41-1 at 113 pounds. He notched state gold in his freshman season and was third in the state last year.
While Reynolds draws the ire of some coaches for the number of transfers it has on the program — a topic Upson opted to avoid and former Boiling Springs head coach Rodney Wright voiced displeasure about — Upson also believes there's a unique mentality that has played a roll in Reynolds' dominance.
"For the longest time they did not have a wrestling room," Upson said. "They had to roll out mats every day in their gym and roll them back up at the end of practice and put them back. When you talk about blue collar, that’s the most blue collar thing you could do. You don’t even have a wrestling room and you’re probably one of the best teams in the state, and you don’t even have a wrestling room. They practice in a cafeteria. That’s insane.
"But, I think they like that because it’s almost like, ‘We’re tough and this is why we’re tough and we do the small things.’ They do the little things and they don’t cut any corners. Reynolds is an interesting one because all the others you can point to and say, ‘Look at these coaches, look at the tradition.’ Obviously, Reynolds has tradition, but there’s something else going on there. For a school that size they shouldn’t be as good as they are."