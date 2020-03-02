And as he worked to build the Bubblers into a winner, he watched from afar how teams like CD and CV did it. While he couldn’t compete to beat them at states as a 2A team, he strived to build a program that could dominate in a similar way.

“I wanted to be like them,” Wright said. “Obviously, I wanted my program to go in their direction.”

By the 2010s, Wright was on that path.

The Bubblers have more PIAA individual medals in the last 10 years than anyone in D3 except the Rams. Their seven silvers match CD. The program has turned out Division I, II and III caliber wrestlers consistently in recent years, including Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop, an NCAA D-I championship contender this year.

For a district filled with quality 3A programs but lacking a deep 2A pool, Frisco and Wright acknowledged, the Bubblers’ run has been nothing short of impressive.

Those two programs aside, the 2010s were a mixed bag for District 3.

Wright said the 2A scene has not been good consistently. And Frisco said the decline of the Lancaster-Lebanon League — which at one point was “every bit as good as the Mid-Penn,” he said — has taken out some of the depth of quality teams the district has to offer.