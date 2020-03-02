PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 3 (leader: Central Dauphin, 2)
PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 46 (leader: Central Dauphin, 6)
It’s hard to tell District 3’s history in the 2010s without at least acknowledging the two years leading up to it.
In 2008, Central Dauphin won the first of four straight Class 3A state team dual championships. In that same four-year stretch, six Rams won state gold and the team clinched three individual tournament team championships.
It was a reign of dominance largely unmatched from any team in D3’s history, according to longtime wrestling reporter and current District 3 webmaster Rod Frisco.
“[They] were off the charts,” said Frisco, who spent more than 30 years covering the sport at The Patriot News. “There’s never been a team that’s put up championship-level numbers like that team.”
The Rams are the standard bearer in recent years from the midstate. Garrett Peppelman followed in the footsteps of big brother Marshall and won two golds and a silver as one of the state’s best middleweights. By 2019, the Rams racked up 28 total medals at states, six of them gold and seven silvers.
“[CD head coach Jeff Sweigard] does a great job with them,” said former Boiling Springs head coach Rodney Wright, who led the district’s top 2A team of the 2010s. “They got a great youth program, they got a great junior high program all the way up through.
“They were pretty damn good [for that stretch]. It didn’t hurt that the Peppelmans [were there], having all them brothers. That was great. However, it takes more than just the Peppelmans to win. … They did. They were a very solid team blowing teams out of the water.”
Frisco believes CD’s run forced rivals to raise their bar, a sentiment local coaches agreed with.
“Absolutely, because [Cumberland Valley’s] Dave Heckard is one of the biggest competitors that I know,” longtime Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “He’s probably the type of guy who playing bocce ball or cornhole at a family picnic is going to pick someone who is going to help him win. … I think because of how good Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley were at that time, Coach [Rob Rapsey at Cedar Cliff] was looking at [competing against them]. … And then it trickles down to me and [Big Spring’s] Nate Gutshall, these smaller schools.”
Including, in a way, the Bubblers.
When Wright was first hired, he said he knew nothing about the wrestling in District 3 and at Boiling Springs. He came from a school of “farm boys” in District 10 and thought little of District 3’s wrestling scene.
“Moving down here I found out, you know what, District 3’s a pretty good district,” Wright said. “This is a quality area that produces a lot of great wrestlers.”
And as he worked to build the Bubblers into a winner, he watched from afar how teams like CD and CV did it. While he couldn’t compete to beat them at states as a 2A team, he strived to build a program that could dominate in a similar way.
“I wanted to be like them,” Wright said. “Obviously, I wanted my program to go in their direction.”
By the 2010s, Wright was on that path.
The Bubblers have more PIAA individual medals in the last 10 years than anyone in D3 except the Rams. Their seven silvers match CD. The program has turned out Division I, II and III caliber wrestlers consistently in recent years, including Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop, an NCAA D-I championship contender this year.
For a district filled with quality 3A programs but lacking a deep 2A pool, Frisco and Wright acknowledged, the Bubblers’ run has been nothing short of impressive.
Those two programs aside, the 2010s were a mixed bag for District 3.
Wright said the 2A scene has not been good consistently. And Frisco said the decline of the Lancaster-Lebanon League — which at one point was “every bit as good as the Mid-Penn,” he said — has taken out some of the depth of quality teams the district has to offer.
“This area is not quite as consistent,” Frisco said. “I’d say this past 10 years has been average with some sort of decline recently. I think the numbers would bear that out. But on the other hand you still have enough state champs.”
But it’s not likely to drastically fall off. Gettysburg under head coach Chris Haines is emerging as a potential force in the 2020s, Wilson said, and it’s hard to imagine CD, CV and the Bubblers not staying near the top of their class for the foreseeable future.
It’s a focus all around the district, how to get back to prominence and dominate at the state level.
“I think that’s the new focus now for District 3,” Wilson said.