District 11

And the Golden Hawks do it in arguably the most competitive district Pa. has to offer.

“I think that for a lot of — for the teams at the top, they’re as good as they’ve been,” Housenick said.

Nazareth is a tradition powerhouse dating back decades. The Eagles are one of the few teams to take on BeCa and live to tell the tale. Nazareth, run by longtime head coach Dave Crole, a man Housenick believes is the best in the district, has a state team duals title and seven individual champions in the 2010s. Then there’s Northampton, a concrete-manufacturing community with a wrestling history that runs deep. The Konkrete Kids have hit a bit of a resurgence in recent years, claiming multiple medals, including three golds.

The only historic power to slip recently is Easton, Housenick said.

The Sentinel measured district success at states beyond simple counting statistics like total medals and total points. When accounting for D11’s 40 schools to score at least one point at the PIAA championships in the last 10 years, the average school has scored 123.4 points. That is far and away the best number — District 7 owns more total points at states in 10 years (7,764.5 to D11’s 4,934.5) but has done so with nearly double the number of schools (77). D7 averages 100.8 points per school, and D4 trails by .5.