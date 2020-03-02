District 11

PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 9 (leader: Bethlehem Catholic, 7)
PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 44 (leader: Bethlehem Catholic, 16)
If you’re going to crown one school the best wrestling program in the state for the past decade, it’s unquestionably the Golden Hawks.
No school won more individual medals (and individual gold) and team titles.
That is not a popular statement — Bethlehem Catholic is a private religious school that draws students from multiple school districts. There are more than a fair share of wrestling fans and coaches who do not appreciate the advantages the Hawks have compared to boundary bound public schools.
The school website’s “About Us” page cites bussing opportunities from 11 surrounding school districts and as far as New Jersey.
There’s a billboard along Route 22 that cuts through the Lehigh Valley that boasts where the school’s students come from, “And all I can think about is wrestling coaches that just want to scream,” said The Allentown Morning Call’s Tom Housenick, who has covered D11 wrestling for five years and spent several years before that at other papers covering District 4 and District 2 wrestling.
Regardless of how the program is built, though, it has put together a string of success that’s tough to match in the history of the state.
And the Golden Hawks do it in arguably the most competitive district Pa. has to offer.
“I think that for a lot of — for the teams at the top, they’re as good as they’ve been,” Housenick said.
Nazareth is a tradition powerhouse dating back decades. The Eagles are one of the few teams to take on BeCa and live to tell the tale. Nazareth, run by longtime head coach Dave Crole, a man Housenick believes is the best in the district, has a state team duals title and seven individual champions in the 2010s. Then there’s Northampton, a concrete-manufacturing community with a wrestling history that runs deep. The Konkrete Kids have hit a bit of a resurgence in recent years, claiming multiple medals, including three golds.
The only historic power to slip recently is Easton, Housenick said.
The Sentinel measured district success at states beyond simple counting statistics like total medals and total points. When accounting for D11’s 40 schools to score at least one point at the PIAA championships in the last 10 years, the average school has scored 123.4 points. That is far and away the best number — District 7 owns more total points at states in 10 years (7,764.5 to D11’s 4,934.5) but has done so with nearly double the number of schools (77). D7 averages 100.8 points per school, and D4 trails by .5.
Considering Bethlehem Catholic’s sheer dominance and the top-tier schools’ depth, D11 stands as one of the two pillars of PIAA’s wrestling scene in recent years.
Is it the best the district has been? Housenick doesn’t believe so. The top programs, especially BeCa, have been elite. But there are struggling programs all over. But it’s still a deep, talented area capable of producing blue chip grapplers from just about anywhere.