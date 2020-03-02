PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 4 (leader: Canon-McMillan and Franklin Regional, 2)
PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 83 (leader: Franklin Regional, 11)
According to PAPowerWrestling.com's Jeff Upson, 15 years ago Franklin Regional didn't even have a team.
Thanks to help from Dan Megaludis, former FR wrestler Nico Megaludis's father, pumping in resources, time and dedication to the program, Franklin Regional can now take its place as one of the best in the state.
A strong feeder program also aided the Panthers' rise as one of the two best District 7 teams of the past decade and one of the better program's in the state. They may not lead District 7 with the most state medals won — their 27 are overshadowed by Canon-McMillan's 28 and Burrell's 28 — but they lead where it counts maybe the most: 11 total gold medals through the decade.
Spencer Lee is a name that any wrestling fan will remember, and there's a good reason why. The 2017 grad was a dominant force in the middleweights, charging through his high school career undefeated at 144-0.
That is until his senior season in the 126-pound state title match. Exeter's Austin DeSanto was the only opponent to get the better of Lee in one of the best title bouts in recent memory, giving him his only loss of his career and rocking the wrestling world. Lee now wrestles at the University of Iowa, as does DeSanto.
Aside from Lee, Nico Megaludis's surely hangs on a banner at Franklin Regional High School. The team had never had a state champion prior to his addition to the roster. He tallied three straight state titles from 2008-11 before moving on to wrestle at Penn State.
Franklin Regional, however, cannot claim the top spot for District 7 without contest.
Enter Canon-McMillan. With nine state champions, the Big Macs are right behind. And the two's two consecutive PIAA team dual championships precluded FR's two straight, giving D7 four straight Class 3A team titles in the mid-2010s.
"Wrestling is bigger than football out in Canon-Mac, which is a rare thing, especially in Pennsylvania," Upson said. "When you talk about tradition, there’s just no other school in the state that has a tradition like Canon-Mac does. They have it figured out."
The Big Macs got a pair of state golds each to start the decade from Connor Schram, Cody Wiercioch and Solomon Chishko.
That run may continue under head coach Jeff Evalka. Gerrit Nijenhuis leads the team this season at 39-0 with a record of 173-16 overall in his final season after winning gold at 170 in 2019.
And then there's Jefferson-Morgan's Gavin Teasdale in 2A. The lightweight is in select company among the state's all-time greats, a four-time state champ beginning in 2015 with a career record of 162-2. He's now wrestling at Iowa, reuniting with longtime friend Lee, already a two-time NCAA champion, after originally joining Penn State.
Simply looking at points scored in the last 10 years at Hershey's Giant Center, D7 is the head of the class with 7,764.5. But the district also boasts a massive cadre of wrestling programs; 77 made the trip to Hershey and scored at least one point in the 2010s.
Only District 11 averaged more points per school (123.4) to D7's 100.8.
Composed of WPIAL teams on the state's western side, District 7 has more individual gold (83), silver (68), bronze (64) and every other medal than all of the other districts, and its 457 total medals is nearly 100 more than second-place District 3.
By sheer volume, the district was the state's best in the last decade.