PIAA Team Wrestling Champions: 4 (leader: Canon-McMillan and Franklin Regional, 2)

PIAA Individual Wrestling Champions: 83 (leader: Franklin Regional, 11)

According to PAPowerWrestling.com's Jeff Upson, 15 years ago Franklin Regional didn't even have a team.

Thanks to help from Dan Megaludis, former FR wrestler Nico Megaludis's father, pumping in resources, time and dedication to the program, Franklin Regional can now take its place as one of the best in the state.

A strong feeder program also aided the Panthers' rise as one of the two best District 7 teams of the past decade and one of the better program's in the state. They may not lead District 7 with the most state medals won — their 27 are overshadowed by Canon-McMillan's 28 and Burrell's 28 — but they lead where it counts maybe the most: 11 total gold medals through the decade.

Spencer Lee is a name that any wrestling fan will remember, and there's a good reason why. The 2017 grad was a dominant force in the middleweights, charging through his high school career undefeated at 144-0.