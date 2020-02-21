District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 21

Class 6A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18
McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64
Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Twp. 60 (OT)
Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70 (2OT)
Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 22
No. 8 McCaskey (16-8) at No. 1 Wilson (24-1), 7
No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-5) at No. 4 Cedar Crest (22-3), 7
No. 10 Governor Mifflin (16-10)at No. 2 Central York (20-3), 7
No. 11 Harrisburg (14-8) at No. 3 Reading (16-7), 7
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 27
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29
TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30
---
Class 5A
(Top 9 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66
Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61
Northern 55, Lower Dauphin 46
Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50
New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30
York 81, York Suburban 65
Milton Hershey 76, West York 54
Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
Thursday, Feb. 20
Quarterfinals
Muhlenberg 60, Gettysburg 49
Northern 65, Shippensburg 51
New Oxford 78, York 61
Milton Hershey 69, Elizabethtown 55
Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals
Hershey 77, Northeastern 66
Lower Dauphin 73, Cedar Cliff 46
York Suburban 75, Big Spring 59
Lampeter-Strasburg 66, West York 60
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
No. 8 Muhlenberg (19-6) at No. 4 Northern (20-4), 7
No. 3 Milton Hershey (19-3) at No. 2 New Oxford (23-4), 7
Consolation semifinals
No. 5 Shippensburg (18-7) at No. 1 Gettysburg (23-2), 7
No. 7 York (18-7) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-8), 7
Ninth-place semifinals
No. 16 Hershey (12-12) at No. 13 Lower Dauphin (13-10), 7
No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (17-9) at No. 10 York Suburban (19-7), 7
Thursday, Feb. 27
Ninth-place game
TBD, 7
Seventh-place game
TBD, 7
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30
---
Class 4A
(Top 5 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55
Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 40
Susquehanna Twp. 68, Littlestown 45
Bishop McDevitt 44, Berks Catholic 25
Elco 59, Eastern York 54
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
No. 4 Susquehanna Twp. (15-7) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (21-3), 7
No. 3 Elco (19-5) at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (21-4), 7
Consolation semifinals
No. 9 Octorara (15-9) at No. 5 Littlestown (18-6), 7
No. 10 Berks Catholic (13-10) at No. 6 Eastern York (14-9), 7
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
---
Class 3A
(Top 4 advance)
Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17
Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32
Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41
Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34
Lancaster Mennonite 68, Columbia 58
Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Trinity 62, Brandywine Heights 50
Camp Hill 85, Columbia 50
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Trinity (20-3) vs. No. 2 Camp Hill (17-6), at Giant Center, 8
Third-place game: Tuesday, Feb. 25
No. 5 Brandywine Heights (15-10) at No. 3 Columbia (17-8), 7
---
Class 2A
(Top 2 advance)
Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
York Catholic 72, Steel-High 68 (OT)
Millersburg 65, Antietam 58
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
No. 4 York Catholic (11-12) vs. No. 2 Millersburg (18-6), at Giant Center, 6:15
---
Class 1A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
West Shore Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 64
Greenwood 64, High Point Baptist 40
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Mount Calvary 77, West Shore Christian 40
Lancaster County Christian 54, Linville Hill Christian 43
Greenwood 46, Lititz Christian 31
Halifax 76, Conestoga Christian 67
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (16-6) at No. 1 Mount Calvary (23-2), 7
No. 7 Greenwood (15-10) at No. 3 Halifax (16-8), 7
Consolation semifinals
No. 8 West Shore Christian (13-12) at No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-7), 7
No. 6 Conestoga Christian (15-10) at No. 2 Lititz Christian (19-4), 7
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Giant Center, 5:30