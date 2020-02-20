District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 20

Class 6A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18
McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64
Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Twp. 60 (OT)
Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70 (2OT)
Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 22
No. 8 McCaskey (16-8) at No. 1 Wilson (24-1), 7
No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-5) at No. 4 Cedar Crest (22-3), 7
No. 10 Governor Mifflin (16-10)at No. 2 Central York (20-3), 7
No. 11 Harrisburg (14-8) at No. 3 Reading (16-7), 7
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 27
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29
TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30
---
Class 5A
(Top 9 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66
Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61
Northern 55, Lower Dauphin 46
Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50
New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30
York 81, York Suburban 65
Milton Hershey 76, West York 54
Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
Thursday, Feb. 20
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Muhlenberg (18-6) at No. 1 Gettysburg (23-1), 7
No. 5 Shippensburg (18-6) at No. 4 Northern (19-4), 7
No. 7 York (18-6) at No. 2 New Oxford (22-4), 7
No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-7) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (18-3), 7
Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals
No. 16 Hershey (11-12) at No. 9 Northeastern (14-9), 7
No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-10) at No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-10), 7
No. 15 Big Spring (13-10) at No. 10 York Suburban (18-7), 7
No. 14 West York (13-11) at No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-9), 7
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Ninth-place semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 27
Ninth-place game
TBD, 7
Seventh-place game
TBD, 7
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30
---
Class 4A
(Top 5 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55
Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
No. 9 Octorara (15-8) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (20-3), 7
No. 5 Littlestown (18-5) at No. 4 Susquehanna Twp. (14-7), 7
No. 10 Berks Catholic (13-9) at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (20-4), 7
No. 6 Eastern York (14-8) at No. 3 Elco (18-5), 7
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
---
Class 3A
(Top 4 advance)
Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17
Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32
Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41
Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34
Lancaster Mennonite 68, Columbia 58
Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
No. 5 Brandywine Heights (15-9) at No. 1 Trinity (19-3), 7
No. 3 Columbia (17-7) at No. 2 Camp Hill (16-6), 7
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Third-place game: Tuesday, Feb. 25
TBD, 7
---
Class 2A
(Top 2 advance)
Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
York Catholic 72, Steel-High 68 (OT)
Millersburg 65, Antietam 58
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
No. 4 York Catholic (11-12) vs. No. 2 Millersburg (18-6), at Giant Center, 6:15
---
Class 1A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
West Shore Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 64
Greenwood 64, High Point Baptist 40
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
No. 8 West Shore Christian (13-11) at No. 1 Mount Calvary (22-2), 7
No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-6) at No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (15-6), 7
No. 7 Greenwood (14-10) at No. 2 Lititz Christian (19-3), 7
No. 6 Conestoga Christian (15-9) at No. 3 Halifax (15-8), 7
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Giant Center, 5:30