District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 27

Class 6A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18
JP McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64
Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Twp. 60 (OT)
Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70 (2OT)
Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 21
Wilson 47, JP McCaskey 39
Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin 43
Central York 56, Governor Mifflin 46
Reading 50, Harrisburg 47
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 39
Reading 65, Central York 64
Consolation semifinals
Central Dauphin 57, JP McCaskey 55
Harrisburg 65, Governor Mifflin 55
Thursday, Feb. 27
Fifth-place game
No. 11 Harrisburg (15-9) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (21-6), 7
Third-place game
No. 4 Cedar Crest (23-4) at No. 2 Central York (21-4), 7
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29
No. 1 Wilson (26-1) vs. No. 3 Reading (18-7), at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30
---
Class 5A
(Top 9 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66
Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61
Northern 55, Lower Dauphin 46
Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50
New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30
York 81, York Suburban 65
Milton Hershey 76, West York 54
Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
Thursday, Feb. 20
Quarterfinals
Muhlenberg 60, Gettysburg 49
Northern 65, Shippensburg 51
New Oxford 78, York 61
Milton Hershey 69, Elizabethtown 55
Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals
Hershey 77, Northeastern 66
Lower Dauphin 73, Cedar Cliff 46
York Suburban 75, Big Spring 59
Lampeter-Strasburg 66, West York 60
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Muhlenberg 54, Northern 52
Milton Hershey 62, New Oxford 52
Consolation semifinals
Shippensburg 67, Gettysburg 60
York 61, Elizabethtown 49
Ninth-place semifinals
Hershey 51, Lower Dauphin 48
York Suburban 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 50
Thursday, Feb. 27
Ninth-place game
No. 16 Hershey (13-12) at No. 10 York Suburban (20-7), 7
Seventh-place game
No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-9) at No. 1 Gettysburg (23-3), 7
Fifth-place game
No. 7 York (19-7) at No. 5 Shippensburg (19-7), 7
Third-place game
No. 4 Northern (20-5) at No. 2 New Oxford (23-5), 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
No. 8 Muhlenberg (20-6) vs. No. 3 Milton Hershey (20-3), at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30
---
Class 4A
(Top 5 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55
Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 40
Susquehanna Twp. 68, Littlestown 45
Bishop McDevitt 44, Berks Catholic 25
Elco 59, Eastern York 54
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Lancaster Catholic 48, Susquehanna Twp. 46
Bishop McDevitt 53, Elco 49
Consolation semifinals
Octorara 62, Littlestown 52
Eastern York 55, Berks Catholic 47
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
Eastern York 62, Octorara 51
Third-place game
Elco 71, Susquehanna Twp. 45
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27
No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (22-4) vs. No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (22-3), at Giant Center, 8
---
Class 3A
(Top 4 advance)
Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17
Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32
Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41
Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34
Lancaster Mennonite 68, Columbia 58
Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Trinity 62, Brandywine Heights 50
Camp Hill 85, Columbia 50
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
Trinity 76, Camp Hill 68
Third-place game: Tuesday, Feb. 25
Columbia 67, Brandywine Heights 53
---
Class 2A
(Top 2 advance)
Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
York Catholic 72, Steel-High 68 (OT)
Millersburg 65, Antietam 58
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
York Catholic 47, Millersburg 46
---
Class 1A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
West Shore Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 64
Greenwood 64, High Point Baptist 40
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Mount Calvary 77, West Shore Christian 40
Lancaster County Christian 54, Linville Hill Christian 43
Greenwood 46, Lititz Christian 31
Halifax 76, Conestoga Christian 67
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Mount Calvary 49, Lancaster County Christian 29
Halifax 47, Greenwood 43
Consolation semifinals
Linville Hill Christian 81, West Shore Christian 65
Conestoga Christian 56, Lititz Christian 53
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
Conestoga Christian 60, Linville Hill Christian 53
Third-place game
Lancaster County Christian 59, Greenwood 58
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Mount Calvary (24-2) vs. No. 3 Halifax (17-8), at Giant Center, 5:30