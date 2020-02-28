District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 28
District 3 Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 28

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 28 series

Class 6A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18

JP McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64

Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Twp. 60 (OT)

Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70 (2OT)

Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 21

Wilson 47, JP McCaskey 39

Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin 43

Central York 56, Governor Mifflin 46

Reading 50, Harrisburg 47

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 39

Reading 65, Central York 64

Consolation semifinals

Central Dauphin 57, JP McCaskey 55

Harrisburg 65, Governor Mifflin 55

Thursday, Feb. 27

Fifth-place game

Central Dauphin 61, Harrisburg 59

Third-place game

Central York 71, Cedar Crest 54

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29

No. 1 Wilson (26-1) vs. No. 3 Reading (18-7), at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30

---

Class 5A

(Top 9 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66

Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61

Northern 55, Lower Dauphin 46

Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50

New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30

York 81, York Suburban 65

Milton Hershey 76, West York 54

Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

Muhlenberg 60, Gettysburg 49

Northern 65, Shippensburg 51

New Oxford 78, York 61

Milton Hershey 69, Elizabethtown 55

Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals

Hershey 77, Northeastern 66

Lower Dauphin 73, Cedar Cliff 46

York Suburban 75, Big Spring 59

Lampeter-Strasburg 66, West York 60

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Muhlenberg 54, Northern 52

Milton Hershey 62, New Oxford 52

Consolation semifinals

Shippensburg 67, Gettysburg 60

York 61, Elizabethtown 49

Ninth-place semifinals

Hershey 51, Lower Dauphin 48

York Suburban 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 50

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ninth-place game

York Suburban 87, Hershey 82

Seventh-place game

Elizabethtown 71, Gettysburg 41

Fifth-place game

York 87, Shippensburg 65

Third-place game

New Oxford 63, Northern 60

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

No. 8 Muhlenberg (20-6) vs. No. 3 Milton Hershey (20-3), at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30

---

Class 4A

(Top 5 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55

Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 40

Susquehanna Twp. 68, Littlestown 45

Bishop McDevitt 44, Berks Catholic 25

Elco 59, Eastern York 54

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Lancaster Catholic 48,  Susquehanna Twp. 46

Bishop McDevitt 53, Elco 49

Consolation semifinals

Octorara 62, Littlestown 52

Eastern York 55, Berks Catholic 47

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

Eastern York 62, Octorara 51

Third-place game

Elco 71, Susquehanna Twp. 45

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27

Lancaster Catholic 61, Bishop McDevitt 59 (OT)

---

Class 3A

(Top 4 advance)

Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32

Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41

Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34

Lancaster Mennonite 68, Columbia 58

Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Trinity 62, Brandywine Heights 50

Camp Hill 85, Columbia 50

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

Trinity 76, Camp Hill 68

Third-place game: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Columbia 67, Brandywine Heights 53

---

Class 2A

(Top 2 advance)

Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

York Catholic 72, Steel-High 68 (OT)

Millersburg 65, Antietam 58

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

York Catholic 47, Millersburg 46

---

Class 1A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

West Shore Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 64

Greenwood 64, High Point Baptist 40

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Mount Calvary 77, West Shore Christian 40

Lancaster County Christian 54, Linville Hill Christian 43

Greenwood 46, Lititz Christian 31

Halifax 76, Conestoga Christian 67

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Mount Calvary 49, Lancaster County Christian 29

Halifax 47, Greenwood 43

Consolation semifinals

Linville Hill Christian 81, West Shore Christian 65

Conestoga Christian 56, Lititz Christian 53

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

Conestoga Christian 60, Linville Hill Christian 53

Third-place game

Lancaster County Christian 59, Greenwood 58

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

No. 1 Mount Calvary (24-2) vs. No. 3 Halifax (17-8), at Giant Center, 5:30

