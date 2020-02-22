District 3 Boys Basketball brackets
agate
District 3 Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball brackets

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 22-23 series

Class 6A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18

McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64

Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Twp. 60 (OT)

Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70 (2OT)

Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 21

Wilson 47, McCaskey 39

Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin 43

Central York 56, Governor Mifflin 46

Reading 50, Harrisburg 47

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

No. 4 Cedar Crest (23-3) at No. 1 Wilson (25-1), 7

No. 3 Reading (17-7) at No. 2 Central York (21-3), 7

Consolation semifinals

No. 8 McCaskey (16-9) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-6), 7

No. 11 Harrisburg (14-9) at No. 10 Governor Mifflin (16-11), 7

Thursday, Feb. 27

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29

TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30

---

Class 5A

(Top 9 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66

Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61

Northern 55, Lower Dauphin 46

Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50

New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30

York 81, York Suburban 65

Milton Hershey 76, West York 54

Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

Muhlenberg 60, Gettysburg 49

Northern 65, Shippensburg 51

New Oxford 78, York 61

Milton Hershey 69, Elizabethtown 55

Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals

Hershey 77, Northeastern 66

Lower Dauphin 73, Cedar Cliff 46

York Suburban 75, Big Spring 59

Lampeter-Strasburg 66, West York 60

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

No. 8 Muhlenberg (19-6) at No. 4 Northern (20-4), 7

No. 3 Milton Hershey (19-3) at No. 2 New Oxford (23-4), 7

Consolation semifinals

No. 5 Shippensburg (18-7) at No. 1 Gettysburg (23-2), 7

No. 7 York (18-7) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-8), 7

Ninth-place semifinals

No. 16 Hershey (12-12) at No. 13 Lower Dauphin (13-10), 7

No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (17-9) at No. 10 York Suburban (19-7), 7

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ninth-place game

TBD, 7

Seventh-place game

TBD, 7

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30

---

Class 4A

(Top 5 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55

Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 40

Susquehanna Twp. 68, Littlestown 45

Bishop McDevitt 44, Berks Catholic 25

Elco 59, Eastern York 54

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

No. 4 Susquehanna Twp. (15-7) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (21-3), 7

No. 3 Elco (19-5) at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (21-4), 7

Consolation semifinals

No. 9 Octorara (15-9) at No. 5 Littlestown (18-6), 7

No. 10 Berks Catholic (13-10) at No. 6 Eastern York (14-9), 7

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

---

Class 3A

(Top 4 advance)

Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32

Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41

Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34

Lancaster Mennonite 68, Columbia 58

Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Trinity 62, Brandywine Heights 50

Camp Hill 85, Columbia 50

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Trinity (20-3) vs. No. 2 Camp Hill (17-6), at Giant Center, 8

Third-place game: Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 5 Brandywine Heights (15-10) at No. 3 Columbia (17-8), 7

---

Class 2A

(Top 2 advance)

Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

York Catholic 72, Steel-High 68 (OT)

Millersburg 65, Antietam 58

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

No. 4 York Catholic (11-12) vs. No. 2 Millersburg (18-6), at Giant Center, 6:15

---

Class 1A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

West Shore Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 64

Greenwood 64, High Point Baptist 40

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Mount Calvary 77, West Shore Christian 40

Lancaster County Christian 54, Linville Hill Christian 43

Greenwood 46, Lititz Christian 31

Halifax 76, Conestoga Christian 67

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (16-6) at No. 1 Mount Calvary (23-2), 7

No. 7 Greenwood (15-10) at No. 3 Halifax (16-8), 7

Consolation semifinals

No. 8 West Shore Christian (13-12) at No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-7), 7

No. 6 Conestoga Christian (15-10) at No. 2 Lititz Christian (19-4), 7

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Giant Center, 5:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Allan R. "Punch" Mowery
Obituaries

Allan R. "Punch" Mowery

Allan R. “Punch” Mowery, 65, of Boiling Springs, PA died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the UPMC Carlisl…

Obituaries

Jennifer Lynn Kimmel

Jennifer Lynn Kimmel, 44, of Loysville died Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00pm at Tressler Memorial Luthern Church…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News