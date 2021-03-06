District 3 Swimming Championships results for March 6

2021 District 3 Swimming Championships
Saturday, March 6
CLASS 3A: AT CUMBERLAND VALLEY HS
Girls
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. Wilson, 324; 2. Hershey, 322; 3. Cumberland Valley, 194; 14. Shippensburg, 32; t-20. Red Land, 10.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
200 medley relay: 1. Exeter Township (1:46.33); 2. Cumberland Valley (1:46.50).
200 free: 1. Shelby Kahn, Wilson (1:49.01); 4. Jennifer Bolden Cumberland Valley (1:52.55); 15. Lauren Chang, Cumberland Valley (1:58.82).
200 IM: 1. Sydney Gring, Muhlenberg (2:03.41); 4. Kamryn Barone, Cumberland Valley (2:08.25)
50 free: 1. Hannah Hurleman, Exeter Township (23:58); 7. Julia Strine, Shippensburg (24.05); 15. Maddie Grove, Cumberland Valley (24.93).
100 fly: 1. Sydney Gring, Muhlenberg (54.35); 15. Mia Pesavento, Cumberland Valley (59.94).
200 free relay: 1. Hershey (1:34.20); 8. Cumberland Valley (1:41.68).
100 free: 1. Cali Oyerly, Hershey (50.95); 6. Jennifer Bolden, Cumberland Valley (51.96).
500 free: 1. Shelby Kahn, Wilson (4:56.26); 6. Presley Staretz, Cumberland Valley (5:11.05); 14. Lauren Chang, Cumberland Valley (5:19.50).
100 back: 1. Camryn Leydig, Central York (55.21); 13. Eliza Sandhaus, Cumberland Valley (1:00.57); 16. Maddie Grove, Cumberland Valley (1:01.18).
100 breast: 1. Julia Strine, Shippensburg (1:02.61); 2. Kamryn Barone, Cumberland Valley (1:04.59); 14. Araceli Skiles, Cumberland Valley (1:08.26).
400 free relay: 1. Wilson (3:27.00); 2. Cumberland Valley (3:34.90).
Boys
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. Wilson, 314; 5. Cumberland Valley, 141.5; 15. Red Land, 32.5; 25. Mechanicsburg, 10; 28. Carlisle, 7.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
200 medley relay: 1. Wilson (1:35.02); 5. Cumberland Valley (1:37.51).
200 free: 1. Chris Guiliano, Daniel Boone (1:38.55); 4. Jonathan Chang, Cumberland Valley (1:43.56); 5. Tyler Distenfeld, Cumberland Valley (1:43.80).
200 IM: 1. Riley Thomas, Dallastown (1:51.81); 11. Ian So, Cumberland Valley (2:01.43);
50 free: 1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove (20.49); 10. Nolan Chenot, Carlisle (22.00); t-12. Gregg Wenhold, Red Land (22.11); 14. Andrew Wetherhold, Mechanicsburg (22.18).
100 fly: 1. John Gingrich, Manheim Township (50.44); 6. Zach Peiffer, Red Land (52.39).
200 free relay: 1. Hershey (1:26.40).
100 free: 1. Chris Guiliano, Daniel Boone (44.10); 6. Jonathan Chang, Cumberland Valley (47.66); 14. Gregg Wenhold, Red Land (49.18).
500 free: 1. Ben Gerhard, Governor Mifflin (4:35.08); 2. Tyler Distenfeld, Cumberland Valley (4:36.69); 12. Ian So, Cumberland Valley (4:55.12).
100 back: 1. Chadd Corson, Wilson (52.11); 16. Owen Brewer, Cumberland Valley (55.73).
100 breast: 1. Riley Thomas, Dallastown (55.51); t-6. Trevor Arms, Cumberland Valley (58.43); 10. Andrew Wetherhold, Mechanicsburg (1:01.46).
400 free relay: 1. Hershey (3:09.11); 4. Cumberland Valley (3:15.32).
CLASS 2A: AT CENTRAL YORK HS
Girls
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. Schuylkill Valley, 216; 2. East Pennsboro, 165; 3. Boiling Springs, 140; 4. Trinity, 139; 11. Big Spring, 31.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
200 medley relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley (1:48.17); 2. Trinity (1:48.34); 7. East Pennsboro (2:03.98); 8. Big Spring (2:04.54).
200 free: 1. Megan Ehrnfeldt, Schuylkill Valley (1:53.44); 3. Sam Kil, East Pennsboro (1:56.78); 4. Katie Buehler, Boiling Springs (1:57.30); 6. Tess Naylor, Boiling Springs (1:58.01); 9. Tyya Peiffer, East Pennsboro (2:05.44).
200 IM: 1. Isabella Kil, East Pennsboro (2:08.28); 3. Sara Turner, East Pennsboro (2:09.48); 4. Kari Powell, Trinity (2:10.72); 7. Madelyn Paxton, Trinity (2:12.53); 8. Apple Burton, Trinity (2:16.44).
50 free: 1. Jillian Strine, Shippensburg (24:42); 8. Nora Gaudion, Trinity (26.16); 10. Mattea Penner, Big Spring (26.26); 11. Sofia Oliveira, East Pennsboro (26.57).
100 fly: 1. Isabella Kil, East Pennsboro (57.95); 7. Tyya Peiffer, East Pennsboro (1:01.50); 9. Peyton Ellis, Boiling Springs (1:03.08).
200 free relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley (1:40.13); 2. Trinity (1:40.39); 3. Boiling Springs (1:40.90); 4. East Pennsboro (1:41.01).
100 free: 1. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg (52.91); 2. Sam Kil, East Pennsboro (53.50); 3. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs (53.61); 4. Lila DiCarlo, Trinity (53.90); 9. Mattea Penner, Big Spring (57.74); 11. Sofia Oliveira, East Pennsboro (58.46).
500 free: 1. Megan Ehrnfeldt, Schuylkill Valley (5:07.81); 2. Sara Turner, East Pennsboro (5:10.01); 4. Tess Naylor, Boiling Springs (5:19.97); 5. Apple Burton, Trinity (5:21.75).
100 back: 1. Katie Buehler, Boiling Springs (57.66); 2. Lila DiCarlo, Trinity (59.32); 6. Madelyn Paxton, Trinity (1:00.81).
100 breast: 1. Kari Powell, Trinity (1:04.08); 9. Makenna Guttshall, Boiling Springs (1:15.36)
400 free relay: 1. East Pennsboro (3:37.88); 3. Boiling Springs (3:40.73); 7. Big Spring (4:01.69).
Boys
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. Bishop McDevitt, 224; 2. Trinity, 122.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (1:37.70); 2. Big Spring (1:42.08); 3. Trinity (1:42.30); 4. Boiling Springs (1:44.23).
200 free: 1. Alexander Seman, Harrisburg Academy (1:44.75); 3. Sondo Yoon, Northern (1:51.17); 4. Ben Clarke, Northern (1:52.99); 12. James Gaudion, Trinity (1:59.46).
200 IM: 1. Gavin Guckavan, Middletown (1:54.87); 2. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs (1:55.52); 3. Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring (1:59.52); 5. Ryan Lee, Trinity (2:01.81).
50 free: 1. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock (21.29); 3. Adam Dopkowski, Trinity (22.12); 6. Luke Hand, Big Spring (23.00); 10. Colin Krause, Shippensburg (23.58); 11. Nathan Book, Boiling Springs (24.10).
100 fly: 1. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs (52.10); 3. Jed Ritchie, Shippensburg (54.42); 9. Gavin Stuckey, Northern (55.30); 10. Brendon Morris-Dice, Big Spring (56.73); 11. Nick Shelly, Trinity (56.91).
200 free relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (1:30.87); 2. Northern (1:33.32); 3. Shippensburg (1:33.70); 4. Boiling Springs (1:35.01); 8. Big Spring (1:37.58).
100 free: 1. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock (47.02); 3. Adam Dopkowski, Trinity (49.28); 5. Ben Clarke, Northern (50.81); 6. Colin Krause, Shippensburg (51.51); 7. Luke Hand, Big Spring (51.61); 10. Caleb Stewart, Big Spring (53.22).
500 free: 1. Alexander Seman, Harrisburg Academy (4:44.74); 2. Harrison Ziegler, Trinity (4:46.96; 3. Ryan Lee, Trinity (4:51.68); 4. Jed Ritchie, Shippensburg (4:59.13); 6. Sondo Yoon, Northern (5:03.00); 12. Ryan Boyce, Northern (5:20.08).
100 back: 1. Patrick Hemingway, Bishop McDevitt (52.29); 3. Gavin Stuckey, Northern (53.75); 6. Nick Shelly, Trinity (56.02); 10. EJ Heyman, Boiling Springs (58.48); 12. James Gaudion, Trinity (59.41).
100 breast: 1. Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring (57.66); 11. Nathan Book, Boiling Springs (1:06.91).
400 free relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt (3:17.35); 2. Trinity (3:21.38); 3. Northern (3:25.63); 4. Big Spring (3:25.70); 6. Shippensburg (3:32.33).
